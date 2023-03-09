Things I Like – March 10, 2023

Transparent types of people

An estimate that’s less than reality

Short and sweet family visits

Worcester Preparatory School Virtual Tour

The way death brings people together

An inexpensive fix on a vehicle

Flowers blooming this time of year

Steve Harvey

When something clicks with my teen

A win with a warranty

Looking forward to the Orioles this year

At least one big snow a winter

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.