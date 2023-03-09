Two Worcester Preparatory School seniors are one step closer to earning a Merit Scholar title by being named Finalists. In September, Parker Tingle of Fenwick Island, Del. and Christopher Todorov of Bishopville were named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists, and this month they have now been named Finalists. As Finalists, the seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million offered in the spring. Pictured, from left, are Director of College Counseling Vickie Garner, Todorov, Tingle and Head of School Dr. John McDonald.