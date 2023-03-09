Worcester Preparatory School students received awards for their artwork entered into the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club’s Worcester County High School Art Contest. In February, the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club’s gallery featured the Worcester County High School Art Contest, a juried art competition. The exhibition featured 26 pieces of student artwork submitted by high school art teachers, including WPS Art Director George Zaiser. The competition awarded a total of $2,000 in cash prizes to the student artists. The selection of artwork was judged by artist and former educator, Sandy Glassman. Pictured, from left, are Angie Todorov, third place drawing; Izzy Huber, second place painting; Cayden Wallace, second place digital; Anisha Batra, third place digital; and Luke Loeser, Blick gift certificate.