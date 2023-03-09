UWLES Received Donation for the 1944 Legacy Circle Fund

by

d

United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore (UWLES) recently received $25,000 for the 1944 Legacy Circle Fund in honor of Bill and Carolee List, given by his son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Kim List of Ocean City. The 1944 Legacy Circle represents individuals who have committed to ensuring the long-term vitality of UWLES and the community they serve. Pictured, from left, are Pam Gregory, UWLES president and CEO, donors Kim and Jim List, and Cathie Thomas, UWLES leadership and planned giving officer.