Weapons Found In OC

OCEAN CITY – A traffic stop for speeding on Coastal Highway led to the discovery of a loaded handgun and knife last week.

Jonathan M. Tagliareni, 42, of Florence, S.C., was pulled over after being clocked at 57 mph in a 40-mph zone on Coastal Highway near 130th Street in his Toyota SUV. Tagliareni volunteered to Ocean City police he had a handgun inside the driver door. When officer asked if he was licensed to carry in Maryland, Tagliareni admitted he was not but was properly registered in Florida.

A search of the vehicle found a GLOCK 43 9 mm semiautomatic handgun, which was loaded with six rounds in the magazine. Also discovered was a straight four-inch blade knife concealed within the front driver door panel and a black wooden police style baton, which was concealed under bags and clothing.

Due to not possessing a Maryland conceal carry permit to carry, wear or transport a loaded gun, Tagliareni was placed under arrest and charged with wearing and carrying a baton within town limits, wearing and carrying a knife within town limits and transporting a handgun on a highway.

X

Disorderly Charges

OCEAN CITY – A Berlin man was charged with disorderly conduct last Saturday night after police attempts to get him to quiet down were unsuccessful.

Shortly before midnight on March 4, a uniformed police officer patrolling the area of Wicomico Street observed Jeffrey Robert Helvig, 21, creating a scene while running into parked cars and yelling. A nearby security card informed police the suspect was being too loud and not responding to requests from him or friends to settle himself.

While waiting for a friend who was offering to give the suspect a ride home, a verbal dispute occurred between Helvig and his girlfriend with Helvig becoming further enraged and shouting expletives. After ignoring requests to settle, he was placed under arrest.

X

Fugitive Sent Back To Va.

OCEAN CITY – A man wanted in a felony stabbing investigation in Virginia was apprehended in Ocean City last week.

Angel Giann Medina Ramirez, 26, of Arlington, Va., had been sought by authorities in Stafford, Va. for stabbing another man on or about Oct. 25, 2022. Ramirez will be transferred back to the charging jurisdiction after being located in Ocean City.

X

Armed Robbery Suspect Sought

WILLARDS – Maryland State Police are seeking assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in Wicomico County.

The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing all black clothing with white stripes on his pants. He was last seen in a silver passenger car believed to be a Hyundai Accent with the passenger side mirror covered in tape. Investigators believe the vehicle has a separation between the front bumper and the passenger side front fender.

Shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, the suspect entered a convenience store on Main Street in Willards. He allegedly approached the cashier with a mask covering his face. He brandished a handgun and demanded cash. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a small silver passenger car, believed to be a Hyundai Accent.

Any with information on this case is asked to contact Corporal Hager at 410-749-3101. All calls may remain confidential.

X

Officer Shot In Traffic Stop; One Suspect Dead, Two Jailed

VIENNA – An investigation is underway after a trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop in Wicomico County.

The trooper was not being identified as of Wednesday. He was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury for medical treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting. He is an 18-and-a-half-year veteran of the Maryland State Police.

The suspect is identified as Keiford Lee Copper, III, 23, of Trappe, Maryland. He was the driver of a Toyota Prius at the time of the incident. Copper was confirmed deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel from Hebron.

There were two other occupants in the Toyota Prius. They are not being identified at this time. Both are currently in police custody.

Shortly before 10 p.m. last night, a Maryland State Trooper from the Easton Barrack attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Toyota Prius on eastbound Route 50 near the Vienna Scale House. The trooper approached the passenger side of the vehicle to make contact with the driver.

During the traffic stop, the driver brandished a firearm and fired at the trooper, striking him several times. The trooper returned fire. None of the occupants in the vehicle were struck. The driver fled the scene traveling eastbound on Route 50.

A trooper on his way home heard the broadcast and immediately responded to the scene. Upon his arrival, he found the injured trooper suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He provided the trooper medical treatment on scene until EMS arrived. The injured trooper was subsequently transported by ground to the hospital.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers from the Delmar Police Department located the suspect vehicle in the area of eastbound Route 54 and Providence Church Road in Delmar. Officers followed the vehicle to the 600 block of Elizabeth Street, a dead-end residential street in Delmar.

The driver, later identified as Copper, attempted to turn the vehicle around. He hit the curb, crashed into two vehicles, and came to rest after hitting a tree. Police surrounded the vehicle and observed Copper alone in the vehicle and slumped over the wheel with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No shots were fired by law enforcement at the scene of the crash.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. this morning, a 9-1-1 call reported two unidentified men with hooded sweatshirts walking around a neighborhood in Hebron. Troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded to the area and located the two men walking on Porter Mill Road toward Route 50. They were taken into police custody without incident.

State Police Homicide Unit investigators responded and are conducting the investigation. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to process both crime scenes. A gun was recovered in the Toyota Prius.

Maryland State Police from the Eastern Troop responded to both scenes. K-9 and Maryland State Police Aviation Command also responded to assist. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Personnel Assistance responded to set up detours. Assistance was provided by local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

The Wicomico County State’s Attorney was briefed by investigators. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be provided to the state’s attorney for review.

The State Police Internal Affairs Unit is conducting a concurrent investigation. The trooper involved in the shooting has been released from the hospital and placed on administrative leave, as is procedure.

The investigation is continuing.

X

Residential Fire Probed

POCOMOKE — The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office investigated a residential structure fire which occurred at 1936 Cedar Hall Rd in Pocomoke City on March 5.

The Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched for a reported house fire at 7:45 a.m. First arriving crews observed smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the home. Crews were quickly able to assist the resident and a dog out of the residence and the fire was swiftly brought under control. One firefighter was injured during suppression operations who was transported to Tidal Health in Salisbury by Pocomoke EMS where they were treated and released.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and originated from an appliance in the kitchen. Smoke alarms were present an operational at the time of the incident. Pocomoke was assisted by Snow Hill, Stockton, Girdletree and New Church, Virginia Volunteer Fire Departments.