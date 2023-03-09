OC Elementary Celebrated its 100th Day

Ocean City Elementary recently celebrated its 100th day of school by enjoying a school-wide celebration in the gym. This celebration always gets the students and faculty members excited for the next 80 days of school.  During the celebration, Jake Coleman, head football coach at SDHS and some of his players, pictured, spoke with the students about eating healthy and being physically active so they can keep their bodies strong and healthy for successful future endeavors in life.