The Other One’s interior is pictured on 24th Street. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — The Taustin Group in Ocean City has announced The Other One Brewing Co, its new collaboration with Nathan and Gina Todd, will open March 3.

The microbrewery is located on the first floor of the Embers Center, the new development on the 24th Street bayside block. As the only brewery on the island, The Other One focus on seasonally inspired beers with a range from clean and crisp IPAs to full bodied porters. The tap room has a contemporary, rustic vibe with 30 seats as well as an outdoor courtyard shared with BLU Crabhouse.

“When you go on vacation, you have a choice – stick with what you know or seek out the hidden gems. We believe in searching for the ‘other one.’ Those lesser-known places are where you find innovation, creativity, and a good time,” said Nathan Todd.

Their regularly rotating tap list will begin with a variety of brews ranging from the Bayside Blond to a coffee porter using coffee from their neighbor, Jay’s Café. With St. Patrick’s Day nearing, The Other One will also launch with a limited run of “It’s Paddy Time,” a silky dry Irish stout as one of the wide variety of styles on its eight taps all listed at theotheronebrewing.com.

“The microbrewery will serve as an integral player in our vision to make 24th Street a premier dining and entertainment destination for all times of day,” said Taustin Group CEO Cole Taustin.

In 2021, the Taustin family began construction on a three-story building that encompasses a newly renovated indoor space for BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar as well as multiple areas for retail, food, and entertainment. The third floor is designed to be a new incarnation of the Embers Restaurant to open this spring. The Taustin Group is thrilled to continue its rolling opening with The Other One Brewing Co.

Nathan Todd, founder and head brewer, moved to Ocean Cit in 2005 after vacationing in Ocean City while growing up. His passion for beer led him to learn all aspects of his favorite drink, from bartending at several local bars to home brewing. For the last 10 years, he managed and operated Backshore Brewing Co and served as their head brewer for their last two years.

Upon Backshore’s closing, Todd knew he wanted to be sure that tourists of Ocean City still had a place to go to enjoy quality brews made on the island.