OCDC Proposes Fee-In-Lieu-Of-Parking Concept OCEAN CITY – A new parking committee will explore a fee-in-lieu-of-parking concept for Ocean City. On Tuesday, Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) representatives Joe Wilson and Dennis Dare came before the council to discuss the proposed implementation of a fee-in-lieu-of-parking (FILOP) program. In an effort to address parking programs downtown and throughout the resort, Wilson…

Berlin Looking To Welcome More Bus Tour Groups BERLIN – The sight of a tour bus at the curb in front of the welcome center, passengers disembarking and flooding the sidewalk as they make their way to the nearest shops, is not a rare one in Berlin. It could soon become even more common, however, as more bus companies want to bring their…

Divided Council Approves $9.8M Contract For New Fire Station OCEAN CITY – A divided council voted this week to approve a $9.8 million construction contract for a new fire station at 65th Street. In a work session Tuesday, the council voted 4-3, with Councilmen Matt James, Peter Buas and John Gehrig opposed, to approve a contract with Delmarva Veteran Builders totaling $9,821,637 for the…