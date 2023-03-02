The Evergreen Masonic Lodge #153 recently presented donations to several local organizations in appreciation for their service to the community. Funds for the donations were raised through the lodge’s participation in Berlin festivals as well as selling breakfast sandwiches at the Berlin Farmer’s Market. Pictured, from left, are Wayne Benson (Bishopville Fire Department), David Fitzgerald (Berlin Fire Department), Marie Gilmore and Suzie Pantone (Ocean Pines Veteran’s Memorial), David Smarte and Jarrett Widgeon (Showell Fire Department) and Fred Senger (Ocean City Fire Department). Also receiving donations were Believe in Tomorrow House and Ocean Pines Fire Department. Submitted Photo