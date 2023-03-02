Roommate Assault Charges

OCEAN CITY – Assault charges were filed last week after a dispute among roommates resulting in a stabbing threat.

On Feb. 23 around 6:30 p.m., Ocean City police were alerted to an assault in a residence along Assawoman Drive involving two roommates. Police met with a male victim who said his roommate, John G. Schultheis, 59, of Ocean City, entered their shared unit earlier that evening under the influence of alcohol. The victim reported Schultheis wanted to fight him immediately, forming a fighting stance with a knife in one of his fists. A scuffle reportedly ensued with Schultheis lunging and swinging at the victim with the knife repeatedly. Another man intervened and took Schultheis for a drive to cool down, but a verbal argument ensued with the suspect leaving the vehicle blocks from his house with the knife on him.

Police were able to locate Schultheis nearby and immediately noticed he was heavily intoxicated. Schultheis alleged it was his roommate who attacked him, but his story continuously changed through police questioning. The victim sustained minor injuries during the initial scuffle.

Schultheis was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and wearing and carrying a knife with intent to injure.

X

Weapon Found In Traffic Stop

OCEAN CITY – A routine traffic stop last weekend led to a Baltimore man being charged with weapons violations.

On Feb. 24 around 8 p.m., Ocean City police observed a 2015 Honda Civic traveling southbound on Coastal Highway without headlights illuminated. During the traffic stop, police immediately smelled burning marijuana. All occupants of the vehicle were asked to exit with the driver, Anthone N. Gillis, 28, of Baltimore, admitting marijuana was inside the car. Upon a search of the vehicle, a loaded handgun, later confirmed as a Smith and Wesson brand 38 caliber, was located in the glove compartment. Police noticed the serial number had been scrapped off intentionally. Gillis admitted he purchased the revolver for $200 from a friend and was aware it was not registered in his name. Gillis was also found to not have a Maryland wear/carry permit.

Gillis was charged with illegally transporting a loaded handgun and obliterating a weapon’s serial number.

X

Replica Guns Found

OCEAN CITY – During a disorderly conduct call response, a Delaware man was charged with violating Ocean City’s replica gun law.

Ocean City police on Feb. 25 around midnight were alerted to a disorderly situation at a mid-town liquor store. Ocean City Communications was informed a male was attempting to buy alcohol without a license. The individual and another male were refusing to leave the store, resulting in the clerk reaching out for police assistance. One of the individuals was identified as Ehran K. Boyd-Brown, 21, of Wilmington, Del.

During questioning, police detected the smell of burning marijuana coming from a nearby 2012 Chevrolet Equinox. The occupants were asked to exit the vehicle and it was searched, resulting in marijuana being located along with Ghost R22 airsoft handgun, a Black Stinger R37 airsoft gun and a spent .22 caliber shelling casing. Both weapons, which fire plastic pellets, were recognized by police as reproductions of other weapons, a Colt M1911 and a Colt AR 15. Boyd-Brown admitted to the guns both being his as well as the marijuana. He was charged with possession of replica guns, which are illegal in Ocean City.

X

Stabbing In Pocomoke

STOCKTON – A Virginia resident has been charged in a stabbing in the south end of Worcester County.

On Feb. 23, deputies with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Stockton Road in Pocomoke for a victim that had been stabbed. The victim was ultimately transported to Tidal Health and treated and released later in the evening.

During the course of this investigation, members of the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation were able to locate the suspect, identified as Chacarra N. Townsend, 40, of Horntown, Va.

Townsend was taken into custody without incident and charged with first degree assault, second degree assault and reckless endangerment. Townsend was subsequently taken before a District Court Commissioner and released on a $25,000.00 unsecured bond.

X

Lawsuit Filed Against OC

OCEAN CITY – A local man is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, totaling more than $20 million, from the Town of Ocean City for an alleged unlawful arrest and assault by police officers last summer.

On July 1, 2022, Reniel Adrian Meyler of Ocean City was approached by police on Wicomico Street after a noise complaint for loud music. Meyler was then arrested after police allege he would not stop “making clicking noises” at the officer’s mounted unit, according to legal documents filed earlier this year. After the arrest, attorneys for Meyler maintain he was assaulted by police and unnecessarily detained. Criminal charges filed against Meyler were later dismissed.

Counts listed in the lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for Maryland against the town and two police officers include false arrest, false imprisonment, assault and battery, malicious prosecution and deprivation of U.S. Constitutional Rights.