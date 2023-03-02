William Todd Hershey

BERLIN — Todd Hershey passed away unexpectedly Feb. 22, 2023, at his home in Berlin.

Todd was born in Salisbury on April 24,1970 and is survived by his parents, Tom and Beth Hershey of Ocean Pines; his four children, Henry, Jackson, Oliver and Oscar; his sister Mindy Houck (Hershey) and her three children; and his former wife Jennifer, mother of his beloved sons.

Todd graduated from Mercersburg Academy and Elon College. He succeeded his father as President of Delmarby, Inc., where for the last 22 years, he managed the three Arby’s restaurants in Salisbury. Todd also served as Treasurer of the regional Arby’s advertising co-op.

Todd was passionate about giving back to his community, taking great pride in volunteering his time and talents to many local organizations. As a Director of the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore (CFES), Todd served terms as Treasurer and Secretary, and served as Chairman of the Asset Development Committee and Chairman of the CFES 35th Anniversary Committee. Todd served on the board of Atlantic General Hospital Foundation for many years, eventually becoming chairman of the board. Todd also served on the board of the Wor-Wic Community College Foundation. As a Salisbury business leader, he actively served on the Greater Salisbury Committee. Through his local Arby’s restaurants, he actively supported Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore and the MAGI Fund, which supports the Joseph House and the Christian Shelter.

Todd was very proud of his four sons, whom he loved very much. He also loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, deep-sea fisherman and snow skier. Throughout his life, Todd was known to be a kind, compassionate, welcoming, engaging and caring person. He will be deeply missed by his family and a countless number of friends, both near and far, who loved him dearly.

Todd confirmed his faith in God in 1997 and joined Atlantic United Methodist Church, 105 4th Street, Ocean City, where a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 3. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with the service following at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the “Community Needs Fund, in memory of Todd Hershey” at www.CFES.org/donate or mailed to Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, 1324 Belmont Ave. Ste. 401, Salisbury, Md. 21804. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Holloway Funeral Home.

Bernard Jesse Jones

OCEAN CITY — Bernard (Buddy) Jones, passed away on Feb. 20,2023 at his home in Ocean City.

Born on Jan. 12, 1947, he was the big brother and hero to Debbie Jones of Ocean City and her children, Eric, Sara and Jeni, Donna Davis and partner Paul Miles of Ocean Pines, their children Chris and Nichole Davis and daughter Kinsley and Cody and Chad Davis. He is also survived by nieces Dottie Kocher and Pam Layman and their families.

He was the beloved father of Nicholas Jones and wife Jenna of Edgewater, Dawn Hignutt and Husband John of Goldsboro and Valerie Rider Ward and husband Donnie also of Edgewater. He is also survived by his former wife Janet Jones of Goldsboro, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also, he left behind his Bull on the Beach family in Ocean City, his American Legion Post 226 Mayo and American Legion Post 166 Ocean City friends (family). Buddy was preceded in death by his father, Bernard F Jones, Mother Dorothy A. Jones and sister Dorothy Lovejoy of Cape St Clair.

Buddy was a Vietnam War veteran. He served two tours in Vietnam. He was one of America’s truest patriots. He loved his country.

Born in Washington DC, he made his home in Ocean City after retiring from Local 100 Sheet Metal. After moving to Ocean City, he would work part time at the Town of OC Recreation & Parks Department where he would help in Maintenance. He was also known as “The Ice Man” at Springfest and Sunfest and would help load the Tram at Winterfest of Light.

Bud volunteered to help with a lot of different organizations. He enjoyed selling the “Queen of Hearts” tickets for the American Legion Post 166.

Buddy loved fishing, horse racing, helping others, happy hours at the American Legion and The Bull on the Beach 94th St.& Kirby’s Pub along with Crab Feast, Bull & Oyster Roast, and different fundraisers. Bud always had a smile. He would always lend a helping hand. He loved his family. Bud had an amazing sense of humor and a huge smile. His stories will be missed by many.

Funeral arrangements are listed on Kalas Funeral Homes web page in Edgewater. There will be a local celebration of life at a later date.

Jerry A. Chesser

OCEAN PINES — Jerry A. Chesser 84, of Ocean Pines, formally of Walkersville, passed away Feb. 23, 2023 at Tidal Health Hospital in Salisbury.

He was the loving husband of Joan (Lind) Chesser, his wife of 47 years. Born in Baltimore, Jerry was the son of the late Rhodes and Ruth Chesser.

Jerry graduated from Baltimore Jr. College, City College, University of Baltimore and Hood College of Frederick, Md. He left banking of 20 years and began a career in teaching at Frostburg State University, a job which he dearly loved. Jerry was granted the status of Emeritus Professor in 2002. After retiring in Florida, he continued his passion for teaching at Webster College and Rasmussen College in Ocala, Fla. Upon returning to MD, he taught online at Frostburg.

He was kind and loved his family and friends above all, he will be dearly missed. He enjoyed golf and reading. He served in the Army and Navy Reserves for 13 years.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by brother-in-law, Rev. Dale and wife Marsha Lind, Brooklyn, N.Y., and Robert and wife Karin Lind, nephew Jay and wife KaSarah Lind and Baby Karleigh all of Woosboro, Md. He is survived by nephews Michael Chesserm Noel and wife Joan Chesser, Matthew and wife Lisa Chesser, Bruce Chesser, Dale Chesser, all of Baltimore, niece Robin Chesser Rose of Bel Air and devoted great nephew and great nieces. He was predeceased in death by brothers Page and wife Betty Ann and Don and wife Nancy.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Frostburg State University, Emeritus Professor Scholarship Fund, 101 Braddock Road, Frostburg, Md. 21532-2303 www.Frostburg.edu.

Arrangements by Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service in Berlin.

Kathleen Jan Otway

SALISBURY — Kathleen Jan Otway, a beloved mother, wife, sister, friend, and teacher, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2023, on an unseasonably warm and tranquil winter day. She was surrounded by her loving family at their home in Salisbury.

Born on Jan. 16, 1950, in Pensacola, Fla. to John Jan, a naval officer and pilot, and Helen Jan, an accomplished artist, Kathleen lived a well-traveled childhood as a proud navy brat before she and her family settled in Toms River, New Jersey—a lifestyle which suited, or perhaps engendered, Kathleen’s adventurous, curious, and resilient nature. As a child, Kathleen is remembered by her sister Maureen as being lively, inquisitive, courageous, kind, and joyful. She could often be found reading mystery novels, observing the natural world, dancing, riding horses, and captivating friends and family with her effervescence and whimsy. From those earliest days until her last, her love of life and joyful spirit never waned.

A lifelong lover of books and the “magic of words,” Kathleen studied and received a degree in English Literature from Merrimack College in 1973. Through mutual college friends, Kathleen met the love of her life, Jim, and in the fall of 1978, the two were married by Jim’s uncles at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in the same church where Kathleen’s parents were married. To be close to the ocean, Kathleen and Jim settled in Salisbury, where they raised their three children — Michael, Devin, and Morgan. Their marriage of 44 years was filled with love, laughter, and the comfort of a closely connected family.

When their children were young, Kathleen returned to school to receive a Master’s degree in English Literature from Salisbury University, and for the 22 years that followed, taught high school English at Worcester Preparatory School in Berlin. She adored her students, delighted in sharing with them her passion for literature, and often remarked on how her students were some of her greatest teachers. For Kathleen, literature was more than a set of published works — it was a vessel for empathy and growth and an enduring teacher of the triumphs and tribulations of the human spirit. She believed literature helped prepare her students to pursue their own dreams after high school, and she thoughtfully adapted her curriculum to meet the challenges faced by her students in a rapidly changing world. Of course, a few of her favorite classics remained constants in her classroom, including works by F. Scott Fitzgerald, Tennessee Williams and William Shakespeare.

In addition to literature, Kathleen nurtured many other passions, including environmental conservation, hiking, politics, women’s rights, gardening, playing piano, and fly fishing with her family in the Catskills. During her time at Worcester, Kathleen started an environmental club as well as a “speakers for students” club, where students facilitate discussions with experienced speakers on the topics the students care most about. Before she retired from teaching in 2020, Kathleen was also the advisor of the National Honor Society and the co-advisor of the volunteer and recycling clubs. Through environmental and political activism, kindness, and compassion, Kathleen continuously sought to improve the world around her. She was endlessly curious and open-minded, deeply passionate, and embraced friends and strangers alike with warmth and understanding. Those who spent any amount of time with Kathleen walked away feeling listened to, understood, and loved.

Kathleen’s most cherished passion, though, was her family. She was a constant source of pure, unconditional love to her husband and children — a love impossible to put into words — and the hub of their tightly-knit circle. Radiant and authentic, she fostered in her children a strong sense of self from their earliest years. She did not bend to passing trends or social expectations and never pressured her children to be anything other than themselves, borrowing wisdom from her beloved Hamlet to remind each of them, “this above all: to thine own self be true.” On their birthdays, Kathleen would gift her family members three or four birthday cards—a tender one, a silly one, and a couple more that she just “had to get”—a custom that feels emblematic, somehow, of her overflowing, joyful love. With her family, Kathleen also shared her love of nature (especially redwoods and giant sequoias), a mindfulness and gratitude practice, and a belief in the power of intention and positivity. Her infectious joy and laughter remained unwavering throughout her illness, inspiring all who met her. No matter where she was on her journey, Kathleen found beauty in everyday moments, even expressing gratitude for the valuable lessons and silver linings of life’s hardships.

Shortly after Kathleen’s diagnosis in June 2020, Kathleen and her family began writing weekly haiku. This was Kathleen’s idea, of course — ever the teacher and writer — and the ritual became a deeply therapeutic one. To honor that ritual and Kathleen’s love of the written word, here is one of our favorites of hers, which captures a tiny piece of Kathleen’s brilliant essence:

Fresh, green leaves peeping

Playing with their newborn strength

Challenging the wind

Kathleen is survived and deeply missed by her husband, Jim Otway; their three children, Michael, Devin, and Morgan Otway; her two sisters, Maureen Wood and Regina Jan; her nieces and nephews; other extended family; and countless dear friends. In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations in Kathleen’s name to the Natural Resources Defense Council, one of Kathleen’s favorite environmental organizations. There will be a celebration of Kathleen’s life in the Spring. For more information, please reach out to Kathleen’s family.