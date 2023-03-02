BERLIN – A change approved in Berlin this week will move a decision on the tax rate later in the budget process.

On Monday, the Berlin Town Council approved a resolution to amend the town’s tax rate review policy. The policy has been changed so that it states that the tax rate will be set no later than the council meeting before budget introduction.

“The date you’ll notice is later in the budget cycle and I think that is going to help us,” Councilman Jack Orris said.

Finance Director Natalie Saleh told the council Monday that the proposed resolution was simply changing the language within the tax rate review policy approved in 2019. The policy mandated that the tax rate be set no later than the second meeting in March. Saleh said the proposed change would eliminate that date and mandated that the tax rate be set no later than the meeting before the budget is presented for first reading.

Saleh said the March date wouldn’t have fit in this year’s budget process anyway.

“We are shifting the dates to be accurate…,” she said. “We’re simply changing the sentence and stating it should be discussed before the budget is introduced. We’re eliminating the specific time frame.”

With the change, the tax rate will be introduced on April 10 and will be set April 24 following a public hearing.

“Those dates will be advertised,” Saleh said.

The council voted unanimously to approve the change. In an interview following Monday’s meeting, Orris, who advocated for the change, said it would improve the budget process.

“Since I’ve been involved in town government, this always seemed like a flawed process,” he said. “It wasn’t wrong, per se, I just believed we could do better.”

He thanked the finance department and town administration for working with officials to change the policy.

“This allows more time for exact revenue and expense numbers (healthcare expense, for example) to be calculated, budget work sessions to be a little more relaxed in terms of deadlines and most importantly to me, more time for residents to review draft documents, watch/attend work sessions and ask questions,” Orris said. “I urge all residents to be informed throughout the tax rate approval and budget cycle every year — reach out to Town Hall or your councilperson with questions and attend or watch online our town work sessions or council meetings if you are able.”

The town’s quarterly financial reports are also available on the town’s website, he added.