Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza

On Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, March 4:

Beach Bandits

Cork Bar

Wicomico St.,

Downtown O.C

Saturday, March 4:

Going Coastal

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Sunday, March 5:

Blind Wind

Wednesday, March 8:

Carley Twigg

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St.,

Downtown O.C.

Friday, March 3:

Rogue Citizens

Saturday, March 4:

EMO Night

w/Adam Dutch

& Magellan

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St.

In The Bay

Friday, March 3:

DJ RobCee

Saturday, March 4:

DJ Hook,

Remedy,

Starlight Anthem

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500

Rt. 611, West O.C.

Tuesdays:

Bingo w/ Blake

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Thursdays & Fridays:

DJ Billy T

Saturday, March 4:

The Dunehounds,

DJ Jeremy

Sunday, March 5:

Opposite Directions

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Fridays: Beats By Deogee

Saturday, March 4:

The Dunehounds

Sunday, March 5:

Higher Education,

Beats By Deogee

Mondays:

Karaoke with Wood

Tuesdays: Beats By Wax

Wednesdays:

Beats By Deogee

Thursdays: Beats By Wax

Purple Moose Saloon

410-289-6953

Between Caroline & Talbot Sts. On The Boards

Saturday, March 4:

The Chucks

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, March 3: DJ Tuff,

Element K Duo,

The Beverlees

Saturday, March 4:

DJ Bobby O,

Late Last Night,

Dear Zoe

Thursday, March 9:

DJ Connair,

Opposite Directions