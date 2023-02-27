Tickets are now on sale for the bull riding event returning to Ocean City in June. Photo courtesy of Greg Poulos

OCEAN CITY– Tickets are now on sale the professional bull riding event returning to Ocean City in June.

For the second year in a row, the PBR (Professional Bull Riding) Challenger Series returns to the Ocean City Inlet. Tickets for the PBR Ocean City SEACRETS Classic, which runs from June 2-4, are now available.

“For three days only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in a series showcasing one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness,” a PBR Challenger Series release reads.

The PBR Ocean City SEACRETS Classic, which promoters say is held at one of the most captivating venues across the entire 2023 Challenger Series schedule, will be held June 2-4 at the Inlet lot adjacent to the beach. The PBR debuted at the Ocean City Inlet in June 2022, as 40 of the world’s best bull riders competed within feet of the Atlantic Ocean.

Tickets for this year’s three-day event went on sale Monday, February 27 at 10:00 a.m. ET, and start at $30, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at ETIX.com and PBR.com, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

The PBR Challenger Series consists of more than 60 events from May-November, culminating with its Championship in late October in Las Vegas. The PBR Challenger Series provides additional competitive opportunities for bull riders who are both affiliated and unaffiliated with a PBR Team Series team.

Last year, while no final details on ticket sales were provided, attendance at Ocean City’s inaugural bull riding event appeared to be strong on Saturday and Sunday. The Ocean City arena, which was constructed with truckloads of dirt loaded onto a portion of the Inlet lot, offered seating for general admission as well as VIP guests. The event featured early rounds of competition on Friday evening, followed by more qualifying events on Saturday. The professional bull riding competition culminated with the championship finals during a matinee on Sunday.