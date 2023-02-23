Worcester County Garden Club Installed Officers

fThe Worcester County Garden Club’s 2023-2025 officers were recently installed during a meeting and luncheon in the Clubhouse at the Ocean City Golf Club. Pictured in the front row is President Suzy Young. Pictured in the back row, from left to right, are Jeanne Bernard, director for the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland District 1, and officers Joan LaHayne, Jan King, Mary Ellen Jefferson, Rebecca Galyon, Martha Bennett, and Ellen Howse.