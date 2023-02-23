The Berlin Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Beach Gypsy to its new location. The shop, which once operated on William Street, reopened in a new location on Main Street in Berlin. Above, Berlin Chamber of Commerce representatives, town officials, and proprietors Christina Mullaney and Christine Carpenter are pictured at a ribbon cutting ceremony for Beach Gypsy.

Partnership Announced

SALISBURY – Your Doc’s In (YDI), a provider of urgent and immediate care on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, and TidalHealth, a 125-year-old health system based in Salisbury, announced a new collaboration with TidalHealth purchasing a 50% share of the Your Doc’s In franchise. Peninsula Health Ventures, an existing company of TidalHealth, is providing administrative oversight for the 50/50 partnership.

“TidalHealth’s goal is to improve access and reduce the cost of care while decreasing the strain on our emergency departments. Urgent or immediate care is an essential component of that commitment and synergy,” said Steve Leonard, Ph.D., MBA, FACHE and president/CEO of TidalHealth. “Combined with TidalHealth’s immediate Care locations in Laurel and Seaford, Delaware, the YDI partnership ensures our ability to provide residents with the right care at the right time and in the right location across Delmarva.”

As part of the agreement, the urgent care practices will continue to operate under the Your Doc’s In brand, and Walter Gianelle, MD, will remain as the corporation’s CEO and medical director. The outstanding and existing team of Your Doc’s In providers and support staff will still handle the day-to-day care.

TidalHealth and Your Doc’s In have been in partnership since 2016 at the South Salisbury practice located on business Route 13 across from Salisbury University. The agreement gives TidalHealth half ownership in the other YDI locations in North Salisbury, Easton, Cambridge, Pocomoke City and West Ocean City, Md.

All practices have extended hours and are equipped with digital X-rays and on-site labs to diagnose and treat patients who have illnesses, injuries from work or motor vehicle accidents, provide occupational health services and everything in between.

“This is an extension and natural progression of that single location relationship to be more closely aligned across the Delmarva Peninsula,” said Gianelle. “This collaboration ensures that TidalHealth and YDI remain partners in care, committed to the integration of services and focused on providing the best access to care at both emergent and urgent locations based on the proper delivery of that care.”

A team of board-certified physicians and medical specialists, ensuring a professional, compassionate and individualized approach to treating patients, leads each award-winning YDI clinic. With a no-appointment-necessary policy, Your Doc’s In is committed to convenience, comfort and care.

“This validates the importance of urgent and immediate care in TidalHealth’s mission to improve the health of the communities it serves,” added Leonard.

X

Job Fair Scheduled

OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host a Seasonal Job and Resource Fair on March 18, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Princess Royale Ocean Front Resort located at 9100 Coastal Hwy in Ocean City.

Spaces are available for $150 for current chamber partners and $200 for business non-OP Chamber partners.

Along with hundreds of seasonal employment opportunities, the fair will also feature resources from Ocean City such as housing assistance, transportation information, legal aid providers, safety information, urgent care facilities, and more.

Information about the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce and our annual dues and benefits can be found on the chamber’s website.

X

Music Director Honored

BERLIN – The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is pleased to announce that Michael Repper, MSO’s music director and conductor, received a Grammy at the recent 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles.

Repper and the New York Youth Symphony were honored with their first Grammy award for their recording “Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman.” This CD, which features four works by three female African American composers, was particularly notable because it was recorded during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Repper and the New York Youth Symphony were nominated in the “Best Orchestral Performance” category in which the award is presented to the conductor and to the orchestra. Repper, 31, and the young musicians of the New York Youth Symphony bested world-renowned conductors and orchestras such as Gustavo Dudamel with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and John Williams with the Berliner Philharmoniker.

Upon receiving the award, Repper said “I want to simply express my gratitude for having been able to share such amazing music with the tremendous young musicians of the New York Youth Symphony.”

Now Maestro Repper is looking forward to conducting the MSO when the orchestra performs Florence Price’s Symphony No. 1 in E Minor during the MSO’s March concert cycle. Written in 1932, the piece was Price’s first full-scale orchestral composition and was the first symphony by a Black woman to be performed by a major American orchestra (Chicago Symphony Orchestra in 1933).

MSO Board President Jeffrey Parker said, “The MSO Board of Directors is elated at the news of Michael Repper’s Grammy win that further acknowledges the incredible talent and vision of our new music director.”

X

Partnership Announced

SALISBURY – Preparing career-ready graduates is a top priority for Salisbury University’s College of Health and Human Services.

At the Richard A. Henson Medical Simulation Center, this has included students retrieving simulated patient information and documenting their care in an imitation electronic health record (EHR) system since access to a real EHR was not available.

Thanks to a partnership with TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, this soon will change. SU faculty, center staff, and TidalHealth Peninsula Regional experts have been working together for over a year to provide access to Epic electronic medical record software in a training, or “sandbox,” mode for center users. Epic is used throughout the TidalHealth system and supports functions related to patient care; clinical systems for doctors, nurses, emergency personnel, and other care providers; systems for lab technologists, pharmacists and radiologists; and billing systems for insurers.

“This innovative opportunity is an advantage for SU students, who will receive training that simulates real-life experiences and will also benefit TidalHealth and its patients by providing students and graduates that are better trained and prepared for careers in health care,” said Dr. Mark Weisman, TidalHealth vice president of information technology and chief medical information officer, who has spearheaded the efforts to share this important resource.

Key members of his staff, like Corinne Corkran, have devoted countless hours to programming 32 versions of simulated patient scenarios across five different environments. Zack Tyndall, SU simulation technologies coordinator, Drs. Lisa Seldomridge, the center’s founding director, and Kevin Glover, center director, have been working through the logistics and technical issues with Weisman and his team. They anticipate full deployment in the next few months.