Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Feb. 24: Oyster Fritter Sandwich

The Sons of the American Legion Post 123 on Old Ocean City Blvd. in Berlin is hosting its oyster fritter sandwich sale 2 p.m.-’til. $10.

Feb. 24-25: WPS Musical

Worcester Preparatory School presents The Lion King Jr. at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Doors will open 30 minutes before the show. Tickets available for purchase at www.worcesterprep.org/arts/musical-tickets. Tickets purchased online will be available at will-call the day of the show. All tickets purchased in advance are $18 per person for all ages. Tickets sold at the door are $20.

Feb. 25: Breakfast Buffet

AUCE Breakfast Buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville. $8/adult and $4/child, from 7-10 a.m. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

Feb. 25: Finnegan’s Wake

The Friends of WCDC holds its 9th annual Finnegan’s Wake in Seacrets Morley Hall at 5 p.m. The evening’s festivities will commence at 5:30 p.m. with the funeral procession winding its way through Morley Hall led by the Ocean City Pipes and Drums. Admission is $20.00. Happy Hour prices will be available at the bar and the Seacrets kitchen will be offering an Irish menu. All money raised from this event will go towards supporting adults with intellectual disabilities who attend the Worcester County Developmental Center.

Feb. 25: Bingo Fundraiser

Sponsored by the Ocean City Berlin Rotary Club from 1-4 p.m. at the Ocean City American Legion, 2308 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City. Tickets online at ocberlinrotary.com or at the door.

March 1, 8, 15, 22: Square Dance Lessons

Free square dance lessons from 7-8:45 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center.

March 3: Meet & Greet

The Republican Women of Worcester County invite you to a Meet & Greet Happy Hour at Fager’s Island from 5-7 p.m. Cash Bar. Come meet and socialize with other Republicans and bring a friend. All are welcome.

March 4: Seafood Boil

American Legions Riders Post #123 will host at Berlin location at 10111 Old Ocean City Boulevard. Only 60 tickets available. $40 each gets a pot for two featuring shrimp, potatoes, mussels, clams, corn and sausage. Get tickets at the bar or see Buster at 443-235-8344.

March 4: Sports Day At The Beach

From 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Westside Route 50 Shopping Center next to Hooper’s. Buy, sell, trade sports cards, supplies, autographs, collectibles, jerseys, silent auction, raffles, 50/50. Admission $5; under 10, $2. Vendor space available by calling Wayne Littleton 443-978-0680 or email [email protected]

March 5: Blues & BBQ Fundraiser

Randy’s Crew Blues & BBQ Fundraiser from 1-4 p.m. at Pit & Pub. All-you-can-eat buffet for $15/person at the door plus happy hour prices, mystery boxes, silent auction, raffles and more. Proceeds benefit Worcester County Humane Society and Town Cats.

March 7-9: Safe Boating Course

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Safe Boating Course at the Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Berlin Md. 21811 from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: [email protected]

March 8: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City 50Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway). Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be from the Register of Wills office in Snow Hill. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

March 10-11, 17-18: Pines Players Show

The Ocean Pines Players is poised to get you rolling in the aisles with laughter with performances of “Four Old Broads.” The production by Leslie Kimbell and directed by Ed Guinan is a hysterical mystery. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Ocean City. Tickets are available at: https://oceanpinesplayers.-org. All tickets are reserved seating so it’s best to buy early and ensure you get the seats you want.

March 10: Vegas Style Fundraiser

Entertainer Tony Pace will headline a charity event for the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club. Pace is known as “The Man with the voice … who just happens to be funny,” and is a 40-year veteran of the entertainment industry, frequently seen performing in Las Vegas and Atlantic City. He’s been compared to a combination of Andrea Bocelli, Billy Crystal, and Sammy Davis Jr.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and a buffet dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. The show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $70 and a cash bar will be provided. Checks may be sent to WCVMF, PO Box 1576, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811. Tickets are limited and no tickets will be sold at the door. Single tickets are available, or tables of 10 can be purchased. All proceeds benefit the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation. For more information call Sharyn O’Hare at 410-603-4777 or [email protected]

March 18: Drive Thru Church Lunch

From 10 a.m.-until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings, and vegetable beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders.

March 18: Job, Resource Fair

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host a Seasonal Job and Resource Fair from 9 a.m. until noon at the Princess Royale Ocean Front Resort located at 9100 Coastal Hwy in Ocean City. Spaces are available for $150 for current chamber partners and $200 for business non-Ocean Pines Chamber partners. Along with hundreds of seasonal employment opportunities, the fair will also feature resources from Ocean City such as housing assistance, transportation information, legal aid providers, safety information, urgent care facilities, and more. Employers, reserve your space ASAP at business.oceanpines-chamber.org.

March 18: St. Joseph’s Festival

The 11th Annual St. Joseph’s Festival will open its doors at St. Andrew’s Hall, Sinepuxent Avenue and 144th Street, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. The festival is sponsored by the Ocean City Lodge of the Sons and Daughters of Italy and proceeds are used to fund scholarships and charitable causes.

Visitors will be greeted by the aroma of homecooked Italian foods, including pasta and meatballs and sausages, fried dough specialties, and baked goods, breads, cakes, muffins and more.

The St. Joseph’s Festival will feature raffles for over-stuffed gift baskets, silent auctions with local bargains from restaurants, local stores and grocery stores, the sale of specialty Italian items, and St. Joseph religious articles for sale. Also available to bid on will be tickets from professional sports teams, as well as team-themed gift baskets. All of this will come with a backdrop of Italian music.

March 23: Card, Game Party

The Republican Women of Worcester County will be hosting a Card and Game Party Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Grand Hotel Terrace Room, 2100 Baltimore Ave., Ocean City. Cost is $30 per person. Please call Merilee Horvat at 410-641-6110 to make your luncheon selection and for more information.

March 25: Carryout Dinner

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a chicken and dumpling carryout from noon-2 p.m. at the main station. Chicken, dumplings, green beans and sweet potatoes. $15 per dinner. Extra pint of dumplings is $8 per pint. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your dinner and pint before March 20.

March 25: Chicken Platters

Calvary United Methodist Church, 8607 Ironshire Station Road, Berlin, will host Fried/ Baked Chicken Platters to go sale for $10, from 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Platters comes with two sides and roll.

April 12: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City 50-Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be the new Atlantic General Hospital CEO Donald Owrey. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

May 10: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City 50Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss new advances in orthopedic surgery. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

June 14: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City 50Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be from the Burbage Funeral Home. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.