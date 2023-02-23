NEWARK – The Worcester County Board of Education voted unanimously this week to oppose a controversial health education bill. After hearing from citizens both in support of and against the health education legislation known as House Bill 119, the school board unanimously approved a motion to send a letter of opposition to legislators. While public…
OCEAN PINES – One man died and three firefighters were injured this week in a house fire in Ocean Pines. At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department (OPVFD) was alerted to a residential structure fire on Seafarer Lane in north Ocean Pines. Responding units reported significant fire conditions throughout the home…
OCEAN CITY – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and a F-35 Lightning II demo team will headline this year’s 16th Annual OC Air Show. Last week, event promoters announced ticket sales for the 16th annual OC Air Show, which is slated to return to Ocean City June 10-11. This year’s show will feature the U.S.…
NEWARK– Officials this week approved a calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. The Worcester County Board of Education voted unanimously this week to approve dates for the coming school year. The approved calendar starts the year on Sept. 5 and sets the last day of school as June 12. “As you look at the calendar,…
