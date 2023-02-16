Middle School Honorees: At the conclusion of the winter season, Worcester Prep recognized top middle school athletes. Above, front from left, are boys winners Jack Tunnell, seventh grade coach’s award; Chase Thompson, seventh grade most improved player; Mac Miller, seventh grade most outstanding teammate; and Johnny Crossett, seventh grade MVP; and, standing from left, Anthony Ziman, eighth grade MVP; Caleb Walston, eighth grade coach’s award; Dade Kappes, eighth grade most improved player; and Jack Adkins, eighth grade most outstanding teammate. Below, girls winners are Rani Yonker, seventh grade most outstanding teammate; Brooke and Blair Moore, seventh grade coach’s award; Scarlett Shimko, seventh grade MVP; standing, from left, Ariana Cornescu, seventh grade most improved player; Cora Conway, eighth grade coach’s award; Olivia Soares, eighth grade most improved player; Bella Fernley, eighth grade most outstanding teammate; and Laney Hoch, eighth grade MVP. Also recognized, not pictured, were middle cheerleaders Addyson Wisniewski, MVP; Emma Brooks, coach’s award; Abby Ferguson, most improved player; and Ava Holland, most outstanding teammate. Submitted Photos
About The Author: Shawn Soper
Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.