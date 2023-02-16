Whiting-Turner Construction Donated to WCEF

aWhiting-Turner Construction recently donated $5,000 to the Worcester County Education Foundation (WCEF). Pictured from left to right are Ray Thompson, WCEF board chairman, Lindsey Hill, project manager for Whiting-Turner, Scott Saxman, vice president of Whiting-Turner, Olivia Momme, WCEF manager of operations and community relations, and Lou Taylor, Worcester County Public Schools superintendent and WCEF board member.