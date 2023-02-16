All-State Players: The Maryland Association of Coaches of Soccer last week announced the All-State High School teams for the 2022 season and Stephen Decatur’s boys’ and girls’ varsity teams were well represented. Named to the MACS Boy’s All-State Second Team from Decatur was Brogan Eastlack, center. Named to the MACS All-State Girls’ Second Team was Mia Kemp, right. Named to the MACS All-State Honorable Mention Girls’ Team from Decatur was Hannah Dang, left. Submitted photo
