Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Feb. 17-19: Rock & Roll Revival

The James M. Bennett High School Rock & Roll Revival is back for the 24th year with another musical extravaganza that will play to packed houses Feb. 10-12 and 16-19. Friday, Feb. 10 (7 p.m.), two shows on Saturday, Feb. 11 (2 p.m., 7 p.m.); and Sunday, Feb. 12 (2 p.m.). Shows are Thursday, Feb. 16, Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 (all 7 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 19 (2 p.m.). All seats are reserved this year. Tickets are available to purchase online, and the best selection of seats is available right now. Tickets are $20, search rock and roll revival at Eventbrite.com.

Feb. 17: Fish Dinner

Bowen Church in Newark is having a fish dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dinners are $10 each and include flounder filet, green beans, mac and cheese, corn bread and dessert. For those who eat in, price inc-ludes beverage.

Feb 17-19: Seaside Boat Show

Over 350 boats and associated dealers will be on hand for the 40th annual event at the Ocean City convention center. Admission. Adults $10; under 14, $1; and weekend pass $15. Hours are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ocboatshow.com.

Feb. 18: Delmarva Discussion

Join Dr. Clara Small, History Professor Emeritus of Salisbury University, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Germantown School on Trappe Road as she discusses the contributions of African Americans on Delmarva. The discussion by Dr. Small is free and open to the public. Seating will be limited. To register by email [email protected] or call Karen Prengaman (443-235-9803). For more information, visit the Germantown School Facebook page.

Feb. 18: Fried Chicken Dinner

New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards will host all you can eat fried chicken dinner from 11 a.m. until sold out. Cost is $15 for adults. Carry out available. Dinner includes vegetables, beverage and dessert.

Feb. 20: Town Cats Benefit

From 6-9 p.m. at Burley Oak Brewing Company with music, 50/50 and silent auction.

Feb. 20: Speaker Meeting

Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County will host social hour, 9:30 a.m. followed by a speaker and meeting, 10 a.m. at Ocean Pines Community Center, Assateague Room. Speaker will be Dr. Nicole Hollywood, board president of Salisbury PFLAG, a non-profit coalition of LGBTQ+ persons, their families, friends, and allies who provide support, education, referral and advocacy services for the entire LGBTQ+ community.

Feb. 21: Hospice Presentation

An informative session on “Providing Care and Comfort at the End of Life” presented by Arnold Bienstock, Chaplain of Coastal Hospice. Presentation given at Community Church at Ocean Pines at 6 p.m. 410-641-5433.

Feb. 21: Pancake Supper

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on 3 Church St. in Berlin is having a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper from 5-7 p.m. A free will offering is suggested.

Feb. 21: Shrove Tuesday

Stevenson United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage dinner from 4:30-6:30 for Shrove Tuesday. Carryout available. Cost is $7, adults; $5, children; and free, 5 and under. Proceeds support Stevenson’s children and youth.

Feb. 21: Pancake Supper

From 5:30-7 p.m. St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on 103rd Street will hold a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, hosted by Pastors Frank Harpster and Harry Biles and Deacon Sharey Biles. Proceeds go to the Sanctuary Roof Replacement fund. Everyone is welcome.

Feb. 22: Ash Wednesday

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s Father Carl Mosley will be distributing ashes in front of Church Mouse Thrift Store at 101 N. Main Street in downtown Berlin from noon to 1 p.m. Stop in your car or walk by and get your ashes. An Ash Wednesday Service will be held at the church at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

Feb. 22: Sip & Science Series

Assateague Coastal Trust presents Sip and Science Series – “Wa$te to Wealth-The Power of Compo$ting” & Soil Analysis Paired up with a Murder Mystery Tasting. Go Green OC will present the basics of composting in your home and ACT will demonstrate a hands-on soil analysis. A test kit will be included for every participant to take home and analyze their soil. Assateague Coastal Trust is located at 10959 Worcester Hwy., Berlin. Registration is required at actforbays.org. $25 per person (includes both workshops, soil test kit and a tasting.) BYOB. Debbi Dean @ [email protected] or 443-856-9309.

Feb. 24: Oyster Fritter Sandwich

The Sons of the American Legion Post 123 on Old Ocean City Blvd. in Berlin is hosting its oyster fritter sandwich sale 2 p.m.-’til. $10.

Feb. 24-25: WPS Musical

Worcester Preparatory School presents The Lion King Jr. at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Doors will open 30 minutes before the show. Tickets available for purchase at www.worcesterprep.org/arts/musical-tickets. Tickets purchased online will be available at will-call the day of the show. All tickets purchased in advance are $18 per person for all ages. Tickets sold at the door are $20.

Feb. 25: Breakfast Buffet

AUCE Breakfast Buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville. $8/adult and $4/child, from 7-10 a.m. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

Feb. 25: Finnegan’s Wake

The Friends of WCDC holds its 9th annual Finnegan’s Wake in Seacrets Morley Hall at 5 p.m. The evening’s festivities will commence at 5:30 PM with the funeral procession winding its way through Morley Hall led by the Ocean City Pipes and Drums. Admission is $20.00. Happy Hour prices will be available at the bar and the Seac-

rets kitchen will be offering an Irish menu. All money raised from this event will go towards supporting adults with intellectual disabilities who attend the Worcester County Developmental Center.

March 1, 8, 15, 22: Square Dance Lessons

Free square dance lessons from 7-8:45 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center.

March 3: Meet & Greet

The Republican Women of Worcester County invite you to a Meet & Greet Happy Hour at Fager’s Island from 5-7 p.m. Cash Bar. Come meet and socialize with other Republicans and bring a friend. All are welcome.

March 4: Seafood Boil

American Legions Riders Post #123 will host at Berlin location at 10111 Old Ocean City Boulevard. Only 60 tickets available. $40 each gets a pot for two featuring shrimp, potatoes, mussels, clams, corn and sausage. Get tickets at the bar or see Buster at 443-235-8344.

March 7-9: Safe Boating Course

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Safe Boating Course at the Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Berlin Md. 21811 from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: [email protected]

March 8: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 am. in the Ocean City 50Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway). Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be from the Register of Wills office in Snow Hill. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

March 10-11, 17-18: Pines Players Show

The Ocean Pines Players is poised to get you rolling in the aisles with laughter with performances of “Four Old Broads.” The production by Leslie Kimbell and directed by Ed Guinan is a hysterical mystery. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Ocean City. Tickets are available at: https://oceanpinesplayers.org. All tickets are reserved seating so it’s best to buy early and ensure you get the seats you want.

March 18: Drive Thru Church Lunch

From 10 a.m.-until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings, and vegetable beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders.

March 18: Job, Resource Fair

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host a Seasonal Job and Resource Fair from 9 a.m. until noon at the Princess Royale Ocean Front Resort located at 9100 Coastal Hwy in Ocean City. Spaces are available for $150 for current chamber partners and $200 for business non-Ocean Pines Chamber partners. Along with hundreds of seasonal employment opportunities, the fair will also feature resources from Ocean City such as housing assistance, transportation information, legal aid providers, safety information, urgent care facilities, and more. Employers, reserve your space ASAP at business.oceanpines-chamber.org.

March 23: Card, Game Party

The Republican Women of Worcester County will be hosting a Card and Game Party Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Grand Hotel Terrace Room, 2100 Baltimore Ave., Ocean City. Cost is $30 per person. Please call Merilee Horvat at 410-641-6110 to make your luncheon selection and for more information.

March 25: Carryout Dinner

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a chicken and dumpling carryout from noon-2 p.m. at the main station. Chicken, dump-lings, green beans and sweet potatoes. $15 per dinner. Extra pint of dumplings is $8 per pint. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your dinner and pint before March 20.

April 12: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City 50Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be the new Atlantic General Hospital CEO Donald Owrey. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

May 10: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 am. in the Ocean City 50Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss new advances in orthopedic surgery. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

June 14: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 am. in the Ocean City 50Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be from the Burbage Funeral Home. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.