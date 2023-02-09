Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Feb. 10: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will hold its carryout monthly crab cake dinner from 4-6 p.m. Eating in also offered. Cost is $14, one crab cake sandwich, green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $24, two crab cake sandwiches, green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; and $10, crab cake sandwich. Bake sale tab-le also available.

Feb. 10-12, 16-19:

The James M. Bennett High School Rock & Roll Revival is back for the 24th year with another musical extravaganza that will play to packed houses Feb. 10-12 and 16-19. Friday, Feb. 10 (7 p.m.), two shows on Saturday, Feb. 11 (2 p.m., 7 p.m.); and Sunday, Feb. 12 (2 p.m.). Shows are Thursday, Feb. 16, Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 (all 7 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 19 (2 p.m.). All seats are reserved this year. Tickets are available to purchase online, and the best selection of seats is available right now. Tickets are $20, search rock and roll revival at Eventbrite.com.

Feb. 11: Valentine’s Day Dinner

Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 166, 23rd St. & Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, will host, featuring steak, shrimp, baked potato, salad and cake. Choice of one complimentary beer or wine. Four seatings at 4, 5, 6 or 7 p.m. $25 per person. Tickets available at the post.

Feb. 11: Q&A For Vets

The Department of Veterans Affairs will be at the Berlin library from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Do you have questions about your VA claim or your benefits or need assistance with filing a VA claim? VA personnel will provide one-on-one assistance. Unable to attend? Register for phone appointments by accessing the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA) at https://vets.force.com. 410-641-0650.

Feb. 11: Anglers Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. The speaker will be commercial fisherman and member of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Captain Sonny Gwin, who fishes out of the harbor on his vessel Skilligalee. He will share with the club the good and the bad about the life of a waterman as well as fishing industry issues. All welcome.

Feb. 15: Trivia Contest

Trivia with Jim Meckley, “Snowfall & Valentines” at the Ocean Pines library branch at 3 p.m. Test your knowledge in this seasonally themed trivia contest. Prizes awarded to the top three teams and refreshments are provided by the Friends of the Ocean Pines Library. 410-208-4014.

Feb. 17: Fish Dinner

Bowen Church in Newark is having a fish dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dinners are $10 each and include flounder filet, green beans, mac and cheese, corn bread and dessert. For those who eat in, price includes beverage.

Feb 17-19: Seaside Boat Show

Over 350 boats and associated dealers will be on hand for the 40th annual event at the Ocean City convention center. Admission. Adults $10; under 14, $1; and weekend pass $15. Hours are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ocboatshow.com.

Feb. 18: Fried Chicken Dinner

New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards will host all you can eat fried chicken dinner from 11 a.m. until sold out. Cost is $15 for adults. Carry out available. Dinner includes vegetables, beverage and dessert.

Feb. 20: Town Cats Benefit

From 6-9 p.m. at Burley Oak Brewing Company with music, 50/50 and silent auction.

Feb. 21: Hospice Presentation

An informative session on “Providing Care and Comfort at the End of Life” presented by Arnold Bienstock, Chaplain of Coastal Hospice. Presentation given at Community Church at Ocean Pines at 6 p.m. 410-641-5433.

Feb. 21: Pancake Supper

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on 3 Church St. in Berlin is having a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper from 5-7 p.m. A free will offering is suggested.

Feb. 22: Ash Wednesday

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s Father Carl Mosley will be distributing ashes in front of Church Mouse Thrift Store at 101 N. Main Street in downtown Berlin from noon to 1 p.m. Stop in your car or walk by and get your ashes. An Ash Wednesday Service will be held at the church at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

Feb. 24: Oyster Fritter Sandwich

The Sons of the American Legion Post 123 on Old Ocean City Blvd. in Berlin is hosting its oyster fritter sandwich sale 2 p.m.-till. $10.

Feb. 24-25: WPS Musical

Worcester Preparatory School presents The Lion King Jr. at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Doors will open 30 minutes before the show. Tickets available for purchase at www.worcesterprep.org/arts/musical-tickets. Tickets purchased online will be available at will-call the day of the show. All tickets purchased in advance are $18 per person for all ages. Tickets sold at the door are $20.

March 1, 8, 15, 22: Square Dance Lessons

Free square dance lessons from 7-8:45 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center.

March 4: Seafood Boil

American Legions Riders Post #123 will host at Berlin location at 10111 Old Ocean City Boulevard. Only 60 tickets available. $40 each gets a pot for two featuring shrimp, potatoes, mussels, clams, corn and sausage. Get tickets at the bar or see Buster at 443-235-8344.

March 7-9: Safe Boating Course

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Safe Boating Course at the Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Berlin Md. 21811 from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: [email protected]

March 8: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 am. in the Ocean City 50Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway). Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be from the Register of Wills office in Snow Hill. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

March 10-11, 17-18: Pines Players Show

The Ocean Pines Players is poised to get you rolling in the aisles with laughter with performances of “Four Old Broads.” The production by Leslie Kimbell and directed by Ed Guinan is a hysterical mystery. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Ocean City. Tickets are available at: https://oceanpinesplayers.org. All tickets are reserved seating so it’s best to buy early and ensure you get the seats you want.

March 18: Drive Thru Church Lunch

From 10 a.m.-until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings, and vegetable beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders.

March 23: Card, Game Party

The Republican Women of Worcester County will be hosting a Card and Game Party Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Grand Hotel Terrace Room, 2100 Baltimore Ave., Ocean City. Cost is $30 per person. Please call Merilee Horvat at 410-641-6110 to make your luncheon selection and for more information.

March 25: Carryout Dinner

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a chicken and dumpling carryout from noon-2 p.m. at the main station. Chicken, dumplings, green beans and sweet potatoes. $15 per dinner. Extra pint of dumplings is $8 per pint. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your dinner and pint before March 20.