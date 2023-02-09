BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team’s see-saw season continued last week with a split of two games.

The Mallards got routed by Delmar, 57-19, last Wednesday, continuing a losing streak that had reached four games. Last Friday, however, the Worcester girls blew out Salisbury Christian, 44-15, on Senior Night in Berlin to end the skid.

Worcester led 18-3 after one quarter and never looked back on its way to the 44-15 win. Caitlyn Hoen led all scorers with 10 points and also grabbed 14 rebounds. Anisha Batra scored eight points, but also pulled down 11 rebounds.