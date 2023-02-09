Decatur Boys Continue Winning Streak

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team continued its winning ways with a 99-53 rout of Arcadia last weekend.

With the win, the Seahawks’ streak stands at eight straight. Their only loss since the beginning of the second half of the season after the holidays came at the hands of Bayside South rival Wicomico back on January 9. Against Arcadia, Brycen Coleman, Zahkari Baker, Trybe Wise each scored 15 points. Jayden Hudson added 13.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.