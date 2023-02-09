Last week, officials with Shore Bank United presented Wor-Wic Community College with a $25,000 pledge for its “Preparing for a Stronger Tomorrow” campaign, which addresses the practical needs of students where it is needed most, through scholarships, technology across campus and equipment to provide education for workforce training and college credit programs. Above, from left, are Stefanie K. Rider, executive director of the foundation and director of development for Wor-Wic Community College, Tom Mears, market executive for Shore Bank United, and Gail Foltz, relationship manager for Shore Bank United.

Partner Announced

SALISBURY – PKS Investment Advisors LLC, is pleased to announce that Gigi G. LeKites, CFP, CRPC, has been admitted as a partner with the firm.

Her admission is a direct result of her continued commitment to client service, business acumen and technical proficiency.

Dan O’Connell, managing partner of PKS, is proud to have LeKites join the partner team.

“It’s a privilege to recognize Gigi on this important and well-deserved career milestone,” O’Connell said. “She’s an invaluable member of our firm, consistently providing exceptional service to our clients and sharing her knowledge and experience with our team. We look forward to continuing to work with Gigi as she takes on these expanded leadership roles at the firm.”

With more than 20 years of professional experience, Gigi is a certified financial planner professional through the CFP Board of Standards, a chartered retirement planning counselor through the College for Financial Planning and a graduate of Salisbury University with a Bachelor of Arts concentrating in economics.

As an advisor with PKS Investment Advisors, LeKites facilitates comprehensive retirement planning for all stages of life comprised of a prudent approach while remaining consistent with the needs, goals and recourses set forth by the client.

In addition, LeKites specializes in 401(k) planning for businesses to ensure companies offer the most appropriate retirement plans for their employees. She holds a FINRA series 65 securities license and insurance licenses in life and health.

LeKites is active in the community, serving on the AGH Foundation and the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore’s Women United Committee. She resides in Bishopville with her husband Todd and has two children, Coleen and Sam.

Workers Unionize

SALISBURY – Workers at the South Salisbury Starbucks in Salisbury, Md., have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.

The Salisbury partners (employees) are joining a nationwide movement of hundreds of stores and over 7,000 baristas organizing for better working conditions.

Workers sent a letter to Starbucks Interim CEO Howard Schultz to announce their organizing campaign. In the letter, workers explained that they are organizing as “partners want to be treated like people” but the company has overemphasized profits at the expense of its employees.

“We have been organizing for some time now, it’s been a bit tough and nerve wrecking,” said Brianna Hurst, a barista with Starbucks since June of last year. “In the end, I’ll feel so relieved with all the support the Union has provided for us. We are excited to have this be set and stone. I can’t wait to finalize this election. The union won’t be just best for us partners, it’ll be best for the store too.”

Starbucks has launched a ruthless union-busting campaign that includes firing nearly 200 union leaders across the country and shuttering union stores.

The NLRB has issued 60 official complaints against the company, encompassing over 1,200 violations of federal labor law.

Starbucks Workers United is the union drive that has taken the labor movement by storm, with more new unions formed in 12 months than any U.S. company in the last 20 years. There are now over 270 Starbucks stores in 36 states that have successfully unionized and over 315 stores that have filed for union elections.

New Location

MILLSBORO – CFS, Inc. (Comprehensive Financial Solutions) has announced a second branch office in Millsboro, Del.

With recent growth over the past five years, CFS decided to restructure to enhance its service to clients, continuance of growth, and invest in the professional development of those looking to enter the finance industry.

With the main office in Salisbury, Md., CFS will open its second branch office in Millsboro, Del. Their new office will be located at 28485 Dupont Blvd., Bldg. 2, Millsboro, Del.

The firm chose Millsboro as a second location because of its growth and the town’s business-friendly mindset. With renovations underway, the Millsboro office is set to open early spring.

“The Town of Millsboro is excited to welcome Comprehensive Financial Solutions to Millsboro,” said Town Manager Jamie Burk. “We appreciate their investment into the town and considering Millboro for expansion.”

President JD Schroen added, “To say we are excited about the growth we’ve seen would be an understatement. We have had key new hires over the past six years who have been instrumental in our firm’s growth, culture and vision. In addition to what our founders started over 35 years ago and what our new hires have brought to the firm, I cannot wait to see what the next 35 years bring to our team and clients!”

CFS provides personalized solutions to its clients across Delmarva and throughout the United States, including financial planning, small business retirement plans, tax, insurance, and wealth management.

Board Member Welcomed

OCEAN CITY – Bank of Ocean City announced effective Jan. 19, 2023, Mr. James “Ken” Church, was elected to join the Board of Directors.

Church is a lifelong Worcester County, Md., resident and business owner. As a real estate broker with Bud Church Realty, he has consistently been in the top 1% of both commercial and residential sales over the last several years.

He has personally completed the sales of many historic properties, located in Worcester County.

Church is a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and holds a degree in government and finance from East Carolina University.

In the community, Church and his family have spent many years of active participation in local youth sports. They have contributed in many ways, to the local community and look forward to continuing that tradition for many more years to come.

Reid Tingle, president and CEO of Bank of Ocean City commented, “I would like to personally welcome Ken to the Board of Directors for Bank of Ocean City. His knowledge of the local real estate market, business experience and commitment to our community continues the tradition of BOC directors being part of the fabric of the communities we serve.”

Bank of Ocean City is a locally owned, independent community bank. Established in 1916 and headquartered in West Ocean City, the bank has five offices: two in Ocean City; one in Ocean Pines; one in Berlin; and one in Fenwick Island, Del.

Look for our sixth office in Selbyville opening this spring.