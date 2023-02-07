The seized weapons, marijuana and paraphernalia are pictured.

BERLIN — A local man was arrested last weekend on drugs and weapons charges after a long-term investigation by local law enforcement agencies.

Last Friday, members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team successfully concluded a long-term controlled dangerous substance investigation involving Tromaine Briddell, 43, of Berlin. As a result of the investigation, search and seizure warrants were authorized for Briddell’s person, his residence and a local storage unit.

On Friday, the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team, assisted by various allied agencies, executed the search and seizure warrants. The result was the seizure of roughly 756 grams of marijuana, nine regulated firearms, three of which converted to fully-automatic, and several loaded high-capacity magazines along with various items of paraphernalia for the processing of cocaine.

Because of prior convictions, Briddell is prohibited from possessing any firearms within the state of Maryland. He was taken into custody and charged with various drug and weapons charges and was ordered to be held without bond.

The Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team was assisted by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Armed Response Team, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, the Maryland State Police Proactive Criminal Enforcement Team, the Ocean City Police Department Narcotics-Vice Unit, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Patrol Unit, the Maryland Gun Center, the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Eastern Shore Information Center.

The investigation was also supported through the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network-Worcester County Initiative through the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services, which provides grant funding and strategic support to MCIN member sites to identify, disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations through interagency collaboration. Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli praised the collaborative efforts of all of the allied agencies for their efforts in the investigation and arrest.

“I want to commend the exemplary efforts by all of those involved in keeping Worcester County safe from individuals who are involved in this type of criminal activity,” he said.