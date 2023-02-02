Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a sup-port group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy life-style. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvhanddancing.com.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Feb. 3-5: Wool, Fiber Expo

A show to promote the fiber industry through vendors, classes and art at the Ocean City convention center. Admission $4. Hours are Friday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Feb. 4: Fried Chicken Buffet

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Willards will host from 11 a.m.-until. Vegetables, beverages and dessert included. Carryouts available and baked table. Cost is $15 for adults and $7.50 for kids and free for under 6.

Feb. 5: Pancake Breakfast

The Church of the Holy Spirit, at 100th Street and Coastal Highway in Ocean City, will have a single service at 9 a.m. followed by a pancake breakfast. 410-723-1973.

Feb. 7-9: Safe Boating Course

It’s never too early to plan for boating season. The first class of 2023 will be held virtually, making it possible for anyone to attend from anywhere. The virtual course is taught by the same US Coast Guard Aux. instructors as the in-person class. All the required material is covered along with time for questions. Classes are 6-9 p.m. The Maryland Boating Safety Education Act requires that anyone born after July 1, 1972 must possess a Maryland Basic Boating Safety Certificate to operate a boat in the state of Maryland. Those attending the class and passing the test will receive a Maryland Boating Certificate which is NASBLA approved and valid in all states. A fee of $20 covers the cost of the course and materials. Checks should be made payable to USGCAUX 12-05 and mailed to PO Box 1682 Berlin, Md. 21811. Payment via PayPal is al-so accepted. For more information or to register contact Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807 or email [email protected]

Feb. 8: Bingo Fundraiser

Charity B.I.N.G.O. for a Cause at The Sterling Tavern in Berlin. Theme is “The Love Boat.” Come dressed in your best cruise wear for best prize. All proceeds benefit Assateague Coastal Trust, from 6-8 p.m. Five Bingo games total, $2 per bingo card. For more information, Debbi [email protected]@actforbays.org or 443-856-9309.

Feb. 10: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will hold its carryout monthly crab cake dinner from 4-6 p.m. Eating in also offered. Cost is $14, one crab cake sandwich, green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $24, two crab cake sandwiches, green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; and $10, crab cake sandwich. Bake sale tab-le also available.

Feb. 11: Valentine’s Day Dinner

Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 166, 23rd St. & Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, will host, featuring steak, shrimp, baked potato, salad and cake. Choice of one complimentary beer or wine. Four seatings at 4, 5, 6 or 7 p.m. $25 per person. Tickets available at the post.

Feb. 11: Q&A For Vets

The Department of Veterans Affairs will be at the Berlin library from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Do you have questions about your VA claim or your benefits or need assistance with filing a VA claim? VA personnel will provide one-on-one assistance. Unable to attend? Register for phone appointments by accessing the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA) at https://vets.force.com. 410-641-0650.

Feb. 11: Anglers Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. The speaker will be commercial fisherman and member of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Captain Sonny Gwin, who fishes out of the harbor on his vessel Skilligalee. He will share with the club the good and the bad about the life of a waterman as well as fishing industry issues. All welcome.

Feb. 15: Trivia Contest

Trivia with Jim Meckley, “Snowfall & Valentines” at the Ocean Pines library branch at 3 p.m. Test your knowledge in this seasonally themed trivia contest. Prizes awarded to the top three teams and refreshments are provided by the Friends of the Ocean Pines Library. 410-208-4014.

Feb. 17: Fish Dinner

Bowen Church in Newark is having a fish dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dinners are $10 each and include flounder filet, green beans, mac and cheese, corn bread and dessert. For those who eat in, price includes beverage.

Feb 17-19: Seaside Boat Show

Over 350 boats and associated dealers will be on hand for the 40th annual event at the Ocean City convention center. Admission. Adults $10; under 14, $1; and weekend pass $15. Hours are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ocboatshow.com.

Feb. 18: Fried Chicken Dinner

New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards will host all you can eat fried chicken dinner from 11 a.m. until sold out. Cost is $15 for adults. Carry out available. Dinner includes vegetables, beverage and dessert.

Feb. 20: Town Cats Benefit

From 6-9 p.m. at Burley Oak Brewing Company with music, 50/50 and silent auction.

Feb. 21: Hospice Presentation

An informative session on “Providing Care and Comfort at the End of Life” presented by Arnold Bienstock, Chaplain of Coastal Hospice. Presentation given at Community Church at Ocean Pines at 6 p.m. 410-641-5433.

Feb. 21: Pancake Supper

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on 3 Church St. in Berlin is having a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper from 5-7 pm. A free will offering is suggested.

Feb. 22: Ash Wednesday

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s Father Carl Mosley will be distributing ashes in front of Church Mouse Thrift Store at 101 N. Main Street in downtown Berlin from noon to 1 p.m. Stop in your car or walk by and get your ashes. An Ash Wednesday Service will be held at the church at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

March 1, 8, 15, 22: Square Dance Lessons

Free square dance lessons from 7-8:45 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center.

March 10-11, 17-18: Pines Players Show

The Ocean Pines Players is poised to get you rolling in the aisles with laughter with performances of “Four Old Broads.” The production by Leslie Kimbell and directed by Ed Guinan is a hysterical mystery. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Ocean City. Tickets are available at: https://oceanpinesplayers.org. All tickets are reserved seating so it’s best to buy early and ensure you get the seats you want.

March 23: Card, Game Party

The Republican Women of Worcester County will be hosting a Card and Game Party Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Grand Hotel Terrace Room, 2100 Baltimore Ave., Ocean City. Cost is $30 per person. Please call Merilee Horvat at 410-641-6110 to make your luncheon selection and for more information.

March 25: Carryout Dinner

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a chicken and dumpling carryout from noon-2 p.m. at the main station. Chicken, dump-lings, green beans and sweet pota-

toes. $15 per dinner. Extra pint of dump-lings is $8 per pint. Call 619-922-9950

to reserve your dinner and pint before March 20.