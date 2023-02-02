WCPS Sees Improvements In ELA Scores; Math Results Fall Short Of Pre-COVID Levels NEWARK – Worcester County’s public schools performed better than many in the state, according to data released last week. The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) released Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) results last Thursday. The data highlights how students performed on assessments administered in the spring of 2022 for English Language Arts (ELA) and… Read More »

Chronic Flooding Places Eagle’s Landing High On Project Priority List OCEAN CITY – With chronic tidal flooding problems at the town’s municipal golf course in West Ocean City only intensifying, resort officials this week learned remediation efforts are likely needed sooner rather than later. The town’s award-winning Eagle’s Landing municipal golf course is over three decades old, and while it remains among the top courses… Read More »

Local Elected Officials To Hear Revised Sports Complex Presentation OCEAN CITY – Determined to continue to pursue a youth sports complex in the area, resort officials this week voted to invite the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) to present its revised findings and promised to invite all potential stakeholders to the table. The Mayor and Council have long desired to develop a sports complex somewhere… Read More »