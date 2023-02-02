Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza
On Coastal Hwy.
Sunday, Feb. 12:
Teenage Rust
Cork Bar
Saturday, Feb. 4:
Lennon LaRicci &
The Leftovers
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd., Rte. 54
Selbyville, DE
Friday, Feb. 3:
TBA
Wednesday, Feb. 8: Brian Bishop
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St.,
Downtown O.C.
Friday, Feb. 3:
Ted Browne &
Joe Esham
Saturday, Feb. 4:
Manny Live
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St.
In The Bay
Friday, Feb. 3:
DJ RobCee
Saturday, Feb. 4:
DJ Hook
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rt. 611, West O.C.
Sunday, Feb. 5: DJ Wax
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd.,
West O.C.
Thursdays & Fridays:
DJ Billy T
Saturday, Feb. 4:
The Dunehounds
DJ Jeremy
Sunday, Feb. 5:
Opposite Directions
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Fridays:
Beats By Deogee
Saturday, Feb. 4:
The Dunehounds
Sundays:
Beats By Deogee
Mondays:
Karaoke with Wood
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Deogee
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Feb. 3:
DJ Tuff,
The Gab Cinque Band
Saturday, Feb. 4:
DJ Davey,
John McNutt Duo,
Billy Walton Band
Thursday, Feb. 9:
Opposite Directions