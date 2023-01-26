ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might be hurt by a colleague’s harsh criticism. But don’t let it shake your confidence in what you’re trying to do. A more positive aspect starts to appear by week’s end.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You’re torn between your sensible self and the part of you that enjoys acquiring lovely things. Best advice: Wait for a sale, and then buy yourself something wonderful.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Your artistic side has practical applications this week, such as redecorating your home or redesigning your personal stationery. Whatever you do, someone special will like it.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You could be drawn into a problem between friends or family members. Best bet: Ask the questions that go to the heart of the matter, and then get them all together for a group hug.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): As much as you love being the center of attention, your big Lion’s heart impels you to share the spotlight with a colleague who helped you with that well-praised project.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your eagerness to act on a challenge is wisely tempered early in the week by a lack of necessary information. Things begin to clear up during the weekend.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A relationship you’d hoped would keep going seems to be going nowhere. Close it out and move on to a brighter romantic aspect just beginning to manifest itself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Things don’t go completely as planned this week. But enjoy the surprises, even if you have to adjust your schedule. Some of them could be quite delightful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Making choices is usually easy for you straight-shooting Archers. But a new development could deflect your aim. Try to put off decisions until you know more.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): While part of you might prefer taking a more familiar path, let your more daring and — admit it –super-curious self see what the unexplored has to offer.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Those nasty types have slithered back under the rocks and present no more problems. Now’s the time to move ahead on that promising new relationship.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A new offer could clear up that lingering money problem. Also, a more confident attitude on your part might help you get that personal situation back on track.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a way of turning chaos into order. You’re also generous with your help for those who seek it.

(c) 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.