BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s indoor track teams acquitted themselves well at the Bayside Conference Championships last week in Snow Hill with several top 10 finishes in various events.

On the boys’ side, in the 55-meter dash, Waylon Hobgood was sixth and Jaden Holland was 15th. Riley Calloway was 13th in the 300, while Ethan Cowder was 24th and Alex Ward was 25th. In the 500, Xander Wakefield was 16th and Ward was 17th. Collin Pennington finished ninth in the 800, while Evan Justice was 19th and Nicholas Moreno was 20th. Pennington also finished ninth in the 1,600, while Justice was 24th.

Brian Herbert finished 19th in the 3,200. In the 55-meter hurdles, Zarek Coyman was 11th, Dalton Henderson was 12th and Patrick Haines was 14th. In the relays, the Decatur boys finished third in the 4×200, sixth in the 4×400 and sixth in the 4×800. Brandon Fitzgerald finished third in the high jump. Nick Purnell was seventh in the shot put, while Bryce Solomon was 21st.

On the girls’ side, Sauna Vick finished 16th in the 55-meter dash, while Kyleigh Powell was 28th. In the 300, Tiara McDonald was 16th, Vick was 19th and Powell was 25th. McDonald finished eighth in the 500, while Ellie Cheynet was 14th and Neveah Horton was 18th. Cheynet finished ninth in the 800, while Alessandra Fernandez was 16th and Sasha Mete was 19th.

In the 1,600, Macy Woroniecki was sixth, while Fernandez was 14th and Gabriella Thompson-Serv was 22nd. Woroniecki was second in the 3,200. Vick finished 12th in the 55-meter hurdles. In the relays, the Decatur girls were eighth in the 4×200, seventh in the 4×400 and fifth in the 4×800. Adelaide Weber was 14th in the shot put.