Town Creates New Logo

SNOW HILL – After a rigorous design process, the Town of Snow Hill is proud to adopt it’s new logo.

With a goal to represent the multifaceted aspects of Snow Hill’s character to its residents and visitors, the town spent an extended amount of time weighing options from design companies as well as local artist submissions. The Mayor and Council endorsed a design by Snow Hill resident Julia Allinder which speaks to the rich history and natural assets of Snow Hill.

Allinder is a Salisbury University graduate, with a degree in graphic design, who loves the small-town feel of Snow Hill and the beauty and tranquility of the nearby waters. She entered the logo contest because it is a rare opportunity to be able to design a town’s logo.

“I thought it would be pretty neat to design something that could potentially be around for a lifetime – especially the mark of the town that I live in,” she said. “I think that’s pretty special.”

The logo depicts the Pocomoke River and iconic cypress trees, while paying homage to its history and status as the Worcester County seat with a prominent display of the Worcester County Circuit Court cupola in the center. After researching other town logos, she sketched many iterations highlighting the most iconic features of Snow Hill until the right design was formulated.

Allinder describes the opportunity as being “humbling and a blessing to be a small part of the history of Snow Hill – the town that seems to be coming more and more alive each day.”

The Town of Snow Hill sends a warm thank you to Allinder and all of the artists who submitted renderings. We are excited to have a new logo that captures the charm of the town in one image to promote all we have to offer.

X

Retirement Announced

SALISBURY – Dr. Ray Hoy, president of Wor-Wic Community College, announced last Tuesday that he plans to retire at the end of the current fiscal year on Friday, June 30.

Hoy has led the college for 23 years and is one of only two presidents in the college’s history.

“It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve as president of Wor-Wic as we grew to meet the education and training needs of the citizens and businesses of the Lower Eastern Shore,” Hoy said at a meeting of all employees. “Wor-Wic’s impact goes beyond the lives of the students and graduates who gained skills, licensures, certifications and degrees. Certainly, these were life-altering experiences for our students, but the impact of Wor-Wic and our students’ success extends to everyone in the community who has benefited from the trained workforce that the college has produced. I am very proud to have been a part of this indispensable responsibility and look forward to witnessing the continued growth of the institution.”

“Wor-Wic has experienced tremendous growth and success under the steadfast and trusted leadership of Dr. Hoy,” said Kimberly C. Gillis, chairperson of the board of trustees. “Leading the college for more than 22 years, he has been at the helm during many great achievements, and has helped navigate many challenges – including the COVID-19 pandemic – and he always led with an unwavering commitment to the students, faculty and staff. Dr. Hoy’s dedication to fulfilling the college’s mission and strengthening the community through education and training has undoubtedly helped improve the quality of life on the Lower Eastern Shore. To say that we will miss Dr. Hoy is quite an understatement, but we are incredibly grateful for his many years of service and proud of the legacy he will leave at Wor-Wic Community College.”

Hoy was named president by Wor-Wic’s board of trustees in 2000. During his tenure, Wor-Wic grew along with its community’s needs, adding many academic and career programs as well as new buildings to house them. Hoy oversaw enrollment growth and a 132% increase in the number of graduates. He was instrumental in efforts to make community college free, including establishing the Wicomico Economic Impact Scholarship and the Somerset Economic Impact Scholarship, both precursors to the state of Maryland’s Community College Promise Scholarship. The college has become an economic force in the community under Hoy, with Wor-Wic making a $106.6 million economic impact and supporting 425 full- and part-time employees. The college’s Foundation resources have grown from $1.9 million to over $33 million.

Hoy oversaw the creation of new programs in communications, construction, culinary arts, electro-mechanical technologies, elementary and secondary education transfer, emergency medical services and fire science, forensic science, HVACR, metal fabrication, occupational therapy assistant, physical therapist assistant, social media, STEM, truck driver training and welding. He also helped bring about dual enrollment programs with local high schools, and the expansion of programs vital to the community such as nursing and radiologic technology.

The campus grew also with Hoy at the helm, with new facilities including Guerrieri Hall, housing the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy; the Hazel Center with food service operations and student services; the Jordan Center with child care services; Fulton-Owen Hall, a workforce development center; Shockley Hall, an allied health building; and the soon-to-be completed Patricia and Alan Guerrieri Technology Center, which will add 50,000 square feet of technology classrooms, industrial laboratories and more.

A search for Hoy’s successor will begin immediately.

X

Manager Welcomed

SALISBURY – John W. Breda, President and CEO of The Bank of Delmarva, recently announced that W. Trent Pusey has joined the bank as its SVP – Business Development Officer / Relationship Manager.

Pusey joins the bank with more than 23 years of banking experience, specializing in business banking and commercial lending on the Delmarva Peninsula. He will be responsible for business development and establishing new banking relationships, as well as assisting the bank’s clients in meeting their financial needs.

Pusey’s experience in banking includes leadership positions such as Branch Manager and Business Development Officer. Most recently, he worked as Chief Lending Officer at a local community bank, where he was responsible for the institution’s commercial banking.

Pusey is a graduate of Florida State University and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance, as well as the University of Maryland Banking School and the National Commercial Lending School at Southern Methodist University.

In addition to his banking career, Pusey has been an active volunteer in the community. At the Life Crisis Center, Pusey has been a board member and past president. He was also a member and past president of the Wicomico Rotary Club.

X

New Store To Open In Berlin

BERLIN — Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Berlin on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m. The Berlin store, located at 10716 Ocean Gateway, will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Over 40 million customers, from professional contractors and technicians to homeowners and hobbyists, come to Harbor Freight to find the tools and equipment they need to get the job done. The company has assembled a worldclass team of engineers and experts in all tool categories to ensure that its tools meet or exceed industry standards and deliver unsurpassed value.

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more. The stores are smaller and much easier to shop than the huge home centers.

This new store is the 16th Harbor Freight Tools store in Maryland. The company, which hires locally, has brought between 25-30 new jobs to the surrounding community.

“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Berlin and all of Worcester County,” said Christopher Hitchens, Store Manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”