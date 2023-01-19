Lakelyn Ashley Draheim

BISHOPVILLE — Lakelyn Ashley Draheim passed away peacefully at her home in Bishopville on Jan. 13, 2023 after a yearlong battle with DIPG, an aggressive form of pediatric brain cancer.

Lakelyn was born in Salisbury on June 28, 2017 to her parents Lauren and Lance Draheim. To her family, friends and teachers, Lakelyn was known as a passionate, creative, and loving little girl who loved to dance, paint, camp, ride four-wheelers, go to school, cook with her Daddy, bake with her Mommy and play with her brothers, Lawson “Bubba” and Levyn Beau “L.B.”. She often said that when she grew up, she wanted to be a dancer/ballerina/4-wheeler rider/deer hunter/hairdresser, a list which was constantly growing.

When Lakelyn wasn’t cheering on Lawson in sports, she enjoyed going camping in Williamsburg, Va., Disney World and at Jellystone Campground in Lincoln, Del. Some of her family’s favorite memories are of making S’Mores and playing Charades around a campfire. At home, she loved to work on puzzles, read, play school and watch her favorite shows, including Sleeping Beauty and Bluey.

Lakelyn was kind, intelligent and a beacon of light to everyone she encountered. She would often style her friends’ hair, do their makeup, paint their nails and always wanted people to feel better when they left her. Her infectious smile drew people in, her giggle would bring instant joy to everyone she met and her touch would soothe any broken heart.

She is survived by her parents, Lance and Lauren; her brothers, Lawson and Levyn Beau; her grandparents, Eugene MaGee, Eddie and Sally Draheim; her aunts and uncles, Robbie “Bobo” Draheim, Brian and Rebecca “Boppy” Benson, Lenny and Kelsy Draheim, Hunter and Shannon Draheim; and her cousins, Tripp Benson, Sterling, Amelia, Paxleigh and Brook Draheim. Lakelyn was preceded in death by her mom mom Dolly MaGee and her great-grandparents, Carlton and Dollie MaGee.

In lieu of flowers, the Draheims are asking that you consider donating to The Cure Starts Now, an organization dedicated to putting an end to Childhood Brain Cancer, in Lakelyn’s Honor using the link https://p2p.thecurestartsnow.org/1846

A viewing and visitation are planned for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Showell Elementary School. Funeral services will begin at Showell Elementary School on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

Lawrence Weems

WEST OCEAN CITY — Lawrence “Larry” Weems, age 65, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at his home in West Ocean City on Jan. 6, 2023. He fought a long battle but succumbed to his illness.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa. and raised in Wenonah, N.J. to the late Don B. Weems Jr and Marianne (Atwell) Rogers of Seattle, Wash. He was preceded in death by his older brother Don B. Weems III, and a son, Robert W. Haberle Jr.

Larry worked many years as a machinist at Mobil Research & Development in Paulsboro, N.J. After an early retirement from Mobil, he ran his own ice cream business, obtained his CDL license and worked as a school bus driver in West Deptford, N.J.

His love of traveling in his RV led him to camp and work at Castaways campground in Ocean City. This also led him to eventually move from “Jersey” to Ocean City permanently 10 years ago. He thoroughly enjoyed his time as bus driver at the campground and made many friends. He was also a shuttle driver for the Commander Hotel in Ocean City and thought highly of his coworkers there. He loved his four-legged girls, Emma and Jenny, and spent many hours walking them at the beach. He was an active member of the Elks Lodge #2708 for many years. He was also an enthusiast of NASCAR and enjoyed going to the races, and of course, loved Eagles football and following politics.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Theresa “Terry” Weems; his son Scott Weems (Nichole) of Swedesboro, N.J.; his daughter Tammy Desiderio (Joseph) of Logan Twp, N.J.; and his son Adam Haberle (Michelle) of Sicklerville, N.J. Additionally, he is survived by his five grandchildren, Jordan and Cash Weems, Joey and Brooklyn Desiderio, and Dylan Haberle.

A memorial service will be held in the near future at Smith Funeral Services in Mantua, N.J. A Celebration of Life is planned on Feb. 4, 2023, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Coastal Smokehouse, West Ocean City.

Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via smithfhmantua.com and/or easternshorecremation.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Elks Lodge #2708 Deptford, N.J. (elks.org) and/or Worcester County Humane Society, 12330 Eagles Nest Rd Berlin, Md. 21811 ([email protected]).

Louise Barbara Myers

NEWARK — Louise Barbara Myers of Newark went to be with the Lord Saturday, Jan. 14 2023, surrounded by family.

She was born in Baltimore and was the daughter of the late Earl Meek Sr and Agnes Meek.

Early on she gave her life to the Lord and was a missionary for Grace and Hope Mission out of Baltimore.

Louise married her beloved late husband, Allen Wade Myers. Together they had a daughter, Angela Rush (Robert Rush) of Newark. She is preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Jacob Allen Rush. She adored her two granddaughters Brandi (Christian Rodden) and Alana (Brian Sterling). Louise had pride and joy, which came later in life, her great grandson, Rhett Jacob Sterling, and a bonus great granddaughter, Levin Sterling. She enjoyed every moment she had with her grandchildren. Louise always enjoyed her sweets and candies. She also liked to go to the casino and watch murder mystery movies.

She is survived by her beloved sister, Mary Lou Draper (Ken Draper) of Bel Air, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Earl (Sonny) Meek Jr, Robert Meek Sr., Albert (Buddy) Meek and Eddie Meek, as well as her beloved sister in law, Barbara (Bobbi) Meek.

A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service on Saturday Jan. 21, 2023 at Rucks Funeral Home in Towson.

David Kilgour Johnstone Jr.

OCEAN CITY — David Kilgour Johnstone Jr., 84, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

He was born on April 18, 1938 in Norristown, Pa. to the late David Kilgour Johnstone Sr. and Myrtle Tees Johnstone.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Mary Johnstone; brother, William Tees Johnstone (Judy); children, David Kilgour Johnstone III (Talara) and Margaret “Peggy” Johnstone Burkett (Steve); grandchildren, Austin William, Hannah Dorothea (Jenni), Tessa Magill and Campbell Kilgour; and two great grandchildren, Otto and Bryce. He is also survived by Pat’s children, Janet Karick (Bob), Ruth Benzin (Mark), Anne Benedict (Glenn), and Jim Ireton (Ryan); step-grandchildren Mary, Robert, Matthew, and Cate; and step-great grandchild, Bradly. He is also survived by cousins Richard (Rebecca), Robert (Denise), Bruce (Janet), Peter, John and Jay. He was proceeded in death by sister, Jean MacDonald Johnstone.

David loved his family and loved his work. He made a career working in engineering for McLean Contracting and most recently Whitman Requardt & Associates from 1984 to his retirement in 2009. He worked in conjunction with The Town of Ocean City on several major infrastructure projects, including water towers, the water treatment plant, and the bio solids processing plant, to name a few. While he quietly operated behind the scenes, his work ensured that the residents and visitors to the town that he loved would have the best possible experience.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to be made in Dave’s name to St. Peter’s Open Door Feeding Ministry, 10301 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City, Md. 21842.

A memorial service will be held on April 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 10301 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City, Md, 21842.

Cynthia Ann Burbage

SALISBURY — Cynthia Ann Burbage “Cindy,” age 57, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Tidal health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury.

Born in Salisbury, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late James Richard Burbage, Jr. and Patricia Kelly Burbage. She is survived by her daughter, Alice Sophia Burbage of Salisbury; four sisters, Deborah McCabe (Ricky), Patricia “Trish” Brittingham, Theresa “Terry” Gill (Sam) and Katherine “Kelly” Johnson; a brother, James Richard Burbage, III; and a much loved and devoted friend, Mark Briggs of New York City. There are also numerous nieces and nephews.

Cindy was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, Class of 1983, and was a graduate of Davidson Elkins College in West Virginia. She had professionally studied and trained as an actress in New York City. Having a lifelong passion for acting, she worked in London, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland, New York City, and California. She starred in a one-woman show in New York “Alice’s Dream and Me”, in 2017. She had an enormous passion for living and people. She had the most remarkable spirit.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church, 535 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, Md. 21801. Rev. Ed Aigner officiated. Inurnment will be private for the family. Donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th St. New York, N.Y. 10036. Letters of Condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Sandra C. Mitchell

OCEAN PINES — Sandra C. Mitchell, age 88, passed away on Jan. 12 of kidney failure at the Stansell House in Ocean Pines, MD.

Born in Baltimore in 1934, she was the daughter of the late Mitchell Downes Clogg and Dorothy Gore Clogg, and the sister of the late Judith C. Mitchell.

Raised in Roland Park, she graduated from Bryn Mawr School and went on to attend Goucher College. For Sandra, summertime meant beach time. During the summer, she and her family lived in Ocean City aboard their 80-foot, reconditioned P/T boat, docking it at their property on 5th Street.

In 1955 at age 20, she married the late Walter B. Mitchell, a Johns Hopkins University lacrosse star. Sandra and Walt had two children, Kimberleigh and Walter (Mitch). Soon after Mitch was born, they moved to Overland Park, Kan., where they raised their children. Summer vacation in Kansas meant driving across the country back to Ocean City to get together with family and spend time on the beach.

In the 1980s, Sandra and Walt moved back to Ocean City for good. Sandra’s intellect, organizational skills, wit, humor, and ability to talk to anyone translated into a successful real estate career. But she found her true calling once she retired from real estate and began volunteering for the Worcester County Humane Society (WCHS).

Until she died, Sandra fought for animals. She stayed up countless nights feeding newborn kittens who’d lost their mother. She made countless trips to veterinary specialists in Annapolis and Baltimore for broken hips, heart problems, kidney problems, cancer care, etc. If an animal couldn’t stay at the WCHS for some reason, they’d have a comfortable home with Sandra. She went to court to testify against animal abusers. When potential adopters came to the humane society, she’d check all references and would only place an animal in a home if she knew for certain that the animal would be treated well and have a good life. “They’d been through so much already,” she’d say.

Sandra is survived by a brother Mitchell D. Clogg of Mendocino, Calif.; her daughter, Kimberleigh Mitchell-Paulin and her husband Russell Paulin of Salisbury, MD; her son, Walter B Mitchell Jr. (Mitch) and his wife Jenifer Adams-Mitchell of Frankford, Del.; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and a host of long time friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to the Worcester County (no-kill) Animal Shelter

Mitchell Brian Horine

OCEAN CITY — Mitchell Brian Horine, of Ocean City passed away suddenly at his home on Dec. 17, 2022. He was 64 years old.

Mitch was born June 2, 1958 in Baltimore. He was the second child and only son of Kate Long and Randolph M. Horine. Raised in East Moline, Ill. his childhood years were spent happily with his family and many good friends. Mitch returned to Maryland as a young adult to live in Ocean City where he would grow his roots and spend the remainder of his years. He loved the action and excitement of the Boardwalk and would spend many days working or socializing with the locals and tourists and riding the waves on his jet ski.

Mitch enjoyed walking his dogs on the beach, watching the Baltimore Ravens win football games and having friends over for hard shell crabs and BBQ chicken. Mitch was a talented painter and opened his own small painting business, which would turn into a successful lifelong career.

Mitch is survived by his mother, Kate Long, Ocean City; his sister, Karen (Steve) Hanna, Riverdale, Iowa; and his best friend, John, who was like a brother to him. He was preceded in death by his father, Randolph M. Horine, Moline, Ill., and his beloved dog, Maggie.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Gerda Marlene Stover

BERLIN — Gerda Marlene Stover passed away peacefully after a short illness on Jan. 2, 2023, at her residence at Gull Creek Senior Living in Berlin.

Gerda was born on May 9, 1930 and was the daughter of the late George and Edith Oman. Toward the end of World War II, she, her mother, sister and two brothers escaped from Berlin during the Russian invasion of the city. They eventually found themselves safely in territory occupied by the American army. She had written a very poignant story of what she, as a 15-year-old, had experienced during that time and gave a presentation of it at her residence and at her son’s neighborhood. The family was eventually re-united with her father, who had previously been forced to join the German Army. The family re-settled in what was East Berlin at the time. They subsequently relocated to Frankfurt, Germany. Gerda resumed her education and, following graduation from school, she was employed by Reuters News Agency for several years before meeting her future husband, Charles Ackerson, an American soldier. Her son, Robert, was born in Germany in 1950 and the family came to the United States in 1955, settling briefly in Ohio before moving to southern California.

Gerda and her husband had two more children, a son David (who had tragically passed away in a drowning accident at 12 years old) and another son, Stephen. Gerda and Charles had eventually divorced and she later married Dennis Stover and they lived happily in Highland, Calif. for many years. Gerda then began a second career as an accountant and was employed in this capacity for several years. She and Dennis traveled extensively, preferring luxury travel on cruise lines and visiting many exotic ports of call. They were married over 30 years when Dennis passed away in 2012.

Shortly thereafter, Gerda moved to Berlin to be closer to family. Her hobbies were singing, knitting and creating beautiful creations in counted cross stitch. She was very active during her nine years at Gull Creek Senior Living with participating in their choir and helping the staff with many of their social activities. She appeared in a few of her residence’s TV commercials and ended them by saying, “I live at Gull Creek.” She had also volunteered for the town of Berlin’s visitor center, marched in the annual Berlin Christmas parade, as well as the Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day parade (dressed as a leprechaun). She was an avid walker and took great pride in that she could walk the parades the whole way without assistance. She will be remembered for being a fashion plate and prided herself in always looking her best.

Gerda is survived by her son Robert Ackerson and his wife, Janet, of Frankford, Del., and her son Stephen Ackerson and his companion, Hong Liu, of Suquamish, Wash. as well as many other family members and friends. We wish to thank the employees of her residence as well as Coastal Hospice for the care they provided. She will be missed by all who knew her. As Gerda had requested, a service will not be held.