BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team got back in action this week after the holiday break and split a pair of games.

During the first half of the season, the Mallards won one game and lost their next and ended up with a 4-3 record before the holiday intermission. The pattern continued this week for the Worcester girls who were back in action.

The Mallards beat Salisbury School, 35-26, last Friday on the road in their first game after the break. Anne Carter led the way with 11 points, while Caitlyn Hoen added eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Sydney Mize also contributed five points. On Monday, however, the Worcester girls got routed by their old nemesis Saints Peter and Paul, 41-15, on the road. The Worcester girls play four straight on the road starting next week. Their record now stands at 5-4.