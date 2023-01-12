Promotion Announced

SALISBURY – John W. Breda, president and CEO of The Bank of Delmarva, recently announced that Stephanie Krause was promoted to senior vice president – senior relationship manager/group manager.

Krause joined The Bank of Delmarva in 2017 and has become an integral part of its success.

“Stephanie excels at finding creative solutions for her customers,” said Carl Cottingham, EVP – Senior Lending Officer. “She’s been a vital part of our lending success.”

Krause is a graduate of Wilmington University where she earned her MBA with a concentration in Finance. She started in the industry as an underwriter, which gave her an exceptional foundation to become the skilled commercial lender and relationship manager she is today. Krause has over 22 years of experience, including 18 years in the commercial sector.

The Bank of Delmarva has 11 locations in the Eastern Shore of Maryland/Delaware metro market. Offering a full range of deposit and lending products and services, The Bank of Delmarva focuses on serving its local communities, understanding the needs of its clients and providing superior customer service.

Luncheon Scheduled

SELBYVILLE – The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a General Membership Luncheon for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. Guest speaker, Sussex County Councilman John Rieley, will speak to members on how the County Council plans to face the current affordable workforce housing issue in Sussex County.

The luncheon will be held at Rehoboth Ale House on the Mile in Rehoboth Beach, Del. The cost is $20 per person including gratuity for buffet lunch and beverage (iced tea/ soft drink).

Buffet will include Caesar salad; macaroni and cheese; shrimp salad sliders; RAH burger sliders with applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion, cooper sharp American, black garlic aioli, pretzels with whole grain mustard; and house cole slaw.

Reserve your seat now by registering online at https://www.beach-fun.com/make-a-payment.html; please put “Membership Luncheon” and the names of those in your party in the “Invoice Number” line.

You can also reserve a seat by contacting Shannon Felici at 302-227-2233 ext. 14 or shannon@beach-fun.com.

New Board Members

SALISBURY – The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore recently announced that Bill McCain and John Phoebus have joined the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

“We are excited to welcome Bill and John to our Board of Directors and look forward to them sharing their vast experience and knowledge with the Community Foundation,” stated CFES President Erica Joseph. “The Community Foundation prides itself in maintaining a board of directors that brings diverse skill sets and backgrounds to our leadership team.”

William “Bill” McCain is the chairman and founder of W. R. McCain Associates, Inc., one of the largest comprehensive real estate valuation and consultation companies located in the mid-Atlantic region. McCain is active in community affairs and has served as a member of numerous civic and professional organizations including prior service as a Wicomico County councilman, TidalHealth Board of Directors, and YMCA of the Chesapeake Board of Directors. He is an active member of the Wicomico Rotary Club and has served as president and was a former Rotarian of the Year. McCain is active with Trinity United Methodist Church having served in numerous leadership roles. He is also a 2013 inductee into the Eastern Shore Baseball Hall of Fame.

John K. Phoebus is a partner at Anthenelli, Phoebus & Hickman, LLC., and concentrates in criminal defense and personal injury cases. A native of Crisfield, Md., Phoebus graduated from Crisfield High School, Washington College, and the Dickinson School of Law. Phoebus has served on a variety of civic organizations including the Crisfield Area Chamber of Commerce, the Wor-Wic Community College Foundation, Hudson Health Services, Coastal Hospice, the McCready Foundation, and the Somerset Count Long Term Recovery Committee. He is presently the chair of the Leadership Council of the Lower Eastern Shore YMCA and a member of the Edward A. Plank, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Committee.

As leaders, grant makers, and stewards of philanthropy, the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore connects people who care to causes that matter for the common good of the Lower Eastern Shore. We are a 501c3 nonprofit with an inspiring history of fostering charitable endeavors and have provided $100 million in grants and scholarships to the local community since 1984.

Grant Award

SALISBURY – As part of Perdue Farms’ Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors® outreach, The Salvation Army of Salisbury has been awarded a $30,000 grant funded through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation to help fund its kitchen renovation project.

“This generous donation from Perdue will allow us to purchase new commercial kitchen appliances for our kitchen,” said Capt. Matthew Trantham, commanding officer of The Salvation Army of Salisbury. “The renovations will help with food preparation while we help individuals and families through our food programs. The kitchen has not been used in full capacity since before 2010. Financially, it has impacted our operations and programs.”

The kitchen appliances that will be purchased include a commercial refrigerator/freezer, an industrial oven, an industrial utility sink, a commercial prep station, and a grease trap.

“The community and our events will benefit greatly from the funding,” Trantham said. “Our youth and senior programs will now be able to have concessions during public events and we will be able to prepare food for our church, clubs and programs.”

The Salvation Army of Salisbury offers human services through its programs, including food and utility assistance to those in need in Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties. Other programs include worship services, Bible study, senior citizen pickle ball and social clubs, and after-school youth clubs and sports activities.

Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, praised the work of the Salvation Army of Salisbury.

“Perdue is happy to support The Salvation Army of Salisbury,” she said. “The kitchen renovation will allow this worthy organization to help more people in our community and we’re proud to be part of that.”

Practitioner Welcomed

SALISBURY — TidalHealth is pleased to welcome Amanda Larsen, FNP, MSN, to TidalHealth Neurology in Salisbury, Md.

Larsen received her Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner, from Walden University with a Sigma Theta Tau International honor.

Larsen is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and the American Academy of Neurology. She has extensive knowledge of spinal cord injuries, neurotrauma, complicated orthopedic injuries, septic shock, and soft tissue injuries.

When she is not treating patients, Larsen enjoys Eastern Shore living with her husband and three kids. They love boating, fishing, and going to the beach.

Larsen is accepting new patients at TidalHealth Neurology, located at 1630 Woodbrooke Drive in Salisbury, Md. To schedule an appointment, call 410-912-6114.