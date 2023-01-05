Seahawks Rout WiHi after Tournament Setbacks

BERLIN- After taking a couple of losses during the Governor’s Challenge Holiday Tournament last week, Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team rebounded this week with a big win over conference rival Wicomico.

The Decatur girls lost to Poly from Baltimore in their Governor’s Challenge opener. The Seahawks trailed 18-4 after one quarter and 33-14 at the half. Mayah Garner led the way with 11 points, while Sam Boger added nine. In their second game in the tournament, the Decatur girls fell to Sanford, 80-18. Garner scored six points, while Boger, Shelby Rosemond and Jozlyn Tyre each scored four.

The Decatur girls entered the holiday tournament with a perfect 5-0 record before the pair of losses. On Monday, the Seahawks were back in action in a regular season contest against Bayside South rival Wicomico and cruised past the Tribe, 71-37.

