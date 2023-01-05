Professional Bull Riding Event To Return In June OCEAN CITY – After a successful inaugural season, the professional bull riding event is set to return to Ocean City in June. Resort special events staff this week confirmed the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) will return to Ocean City in June after a successful inaugural event around the same… Read More »

OC's Beach Rental Stand Revenue Increases In Auction OCEAN CITY – The beach equipment rental business remains lucrative judging by the results of a recent auction of the parcels in the downtown area. During Tuesday's meeting, City Clerk Diana Chavis announced the results of an auction for the downtown beach rental franchise parcels in the downtown area south of 27th Street. The town's…

Petition Meets Mark Challenging Ocean City's Right Of Way Ordinance; Referendum Timing Could Impact Margaritaville Project OCEAN CITY -- A successful petition blocking the town's transfer of a right-of-way along Baltimore Avenue to help the proposed Margaritaville project was confirmed this week and could be heading to a special election. Last year, local resident and former councilperson Margaret Pillas launched an effort to petition to referendum an ordinance passed by the…