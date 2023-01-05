Lower Shore Land Trust Recognized Stewardship Volunteer of the Year

by

eLower Shore Land Trust recognized Laurie Lawton-Smith as its Stewardship Volunteer of the Year. Lawton-Smith spent 53 hours volunteering with the nonprofit to help monitor 42 properties. Pictured, from left, are Beth Sheppard, Kate Patton, Laurie Lawton-Smith, Frank Deuter, and Jared Parks.