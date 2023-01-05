Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestlers last week captured the team championship at the Damascus Holiday Tournament and placed seven in individual weight brackets including two individual titles. Pictured above, the Decatur wrestlers and coaches show of their tournament hardware. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team added another feather to its growing hat with a team win in the Damascus Holiday Invitational Tournament last week to remain unbeaten on the season.

The Seahawks won the team championship at the Damascus Holiday Tournament with 128.5 total team points and placed seven wrestlers in the top four in their weight classes. Gavin Solito won the belt at 152 and Logan Intrieri won the belt at 138.

Elijah Collick finished second at 106, Aaron August was second at 126 and Reid Caimi was second at 132. Juan Hinojosa was third at 113 and Jake Saullo was fourth at 120. The Seahawks will compete in the Iron Horse Duals at C. Milton Wright this weekend against some of the top programs in the area. Decatur will host its annual War on the Shore tournament next weekend.