OCEAN CITY — Ocean City paramedics are now using ultrasound technology in the field to determine the extent of injuries in trauma and medical patients as part of a pilot program.

The cutting-edge technology allows resort paramedics to quickly and accurately assess the severity of injuries, which helps guide treatment and transport decisions in trauma cases. Ocean City Fire Department paramedics and emergency medical technicians have been receiving training on using ultrasound technology on patients in the field.

Faster and more accurate diagnoses in the field allow resort paramedics to make quick decisions on how and where to transport patients with significant injuries or illnesses, according to Ocean City Fire Department Public Information Officer Ryan Whittington. There are multiple indications for the use of ultrasound in the field including abdominal pain, cardiac arrest and a suspected tension pneumothorax, among many others.

“We are excited to add ultrasound to our toolbox,” he said. “This technology allows us to make more informed decisions about how best to treat and transport our patients. It also enables us to transport patients to the most appropriate hospital for further evaluation and treatment.”

Whittington said the use of ultrasound technology by paramedics in the field is a pilot program in Maryland. He said Ocean City was chosen for the program among a handful of other jurisdictions around the state. Due to the location of Ocean City and its proximity to trauma centers, paramedics can use ultrasound to determine if a patient should be transported by aviation to a level 1 trauma center, or by land a local trauma center.

“Having this technology at our fingertips allows us to provide the highest level of care to our patients,” said Whittington. “We are committed to using all available resources to ensure that our patients receive the best possible care.”

Whittington said the Ocean City Fire Department has worked closely with TidalHealth Peninsula’s Dr. Steve St. Pierre during the initial training with the ultrasound equipment. St. Pierre continues to be part of the quality assurance process for the department in the use of in-field ultrasound equipment for the department.

Ultrasound is not used solely to diagnose conditions. It gives more insight into what is going on with a patient, particularly with a patient’s heart and lungs. Again, it a new tool in the toolbox for the resort’s paramedics in addition to traditional methods.