OC Lioness Lions Club and the Captain’s Table Host Lunch

by

eThe Ocean City Lioness Lions Club and the Captain’s Table in the Courtyard Marriott hosted the clients from the Worcester County Developmental Center for lunch, a choral performance and a visit from Santa Claus who presented each client with a gift.  The choral performance was directed by club member June Todd and Carol Ludwig of the Sweet Adelines. The Ocean City Lioness Lions Club has participated in this project with the Developmental Center for over 35 years.