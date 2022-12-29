Community Church at Ocean Pines Teamed up with Showell Elementary and Angel Tree Project

by

The Community Church at Ocean Pines teamed up with Showell Elementary School to provide a little extra help for those in need this Christmas. The “Angel Tree,” located at the church for several weeks, was hung with 198 individual angel name tags with suggested gifts for congregation members to select, purchase and return the week prior to Christmas. Every name on the “Angel Tree” was selected. Shown in photo is Patty Pino, co-chairman of the Angel Tree Project.