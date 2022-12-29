FENWICK ISLAND – Officials in Fenwick Island will begin exploring a new policy to address short-term rentals.

Last week, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to forward suggestions relating to short-term rentals to the town’s charter and ordinance committee. Councilwoman Janice Bortner, chair of the Fenwick Island Residential Concerns Committee, said the goal of the proposed policy is to establish regulations that protect the town’s residents.

“Members of the residential concerns committee have reviewed residential rental policies of other communities in the area and have developed a list of suggestions to maintain the culture of our safe community …,” she said. “I move that we send the suggestions to the charter and ordinance committee for consideration and action.”

This week, Mayor Natalie Magdeburger said the council’s referral will allow the charter and ordinance committee to study potential ordinance changes for the implementation of a short-term rental policy. She noted that the policy would be similar to ones found in Dewey and Lewes, which enacted regulations earlier this year in an effort to address the growing number of short-term rentals and their impacts on the community.

With no further discussion, the town council last week voted 7-0 to refer the matter to the charter and ordinance committee. Councilman Paul Breger also recognized Bortner for her efforts to address short-term rentals in town.

“Thank you for doing all that work,” he said.

Since October of 2021, members of the town’s residential concerns committee have focused their efforts on projects that enhance quality of life for Fenwick Island residents. In recent months, for example, committee members have discussed the creation of rental packets to inform landlords and renters about town trash schedules and rules about issues such as trash and noise.