Decatur Boys Fall in Governor's Challenge

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team fell in its Governor’s Challenge opener to Dover this week, 71-54, in its return to the annual showcase tournament paused for two years because of the pandemic.

The 40th Annual Governor’s Challenge holiday basketball tournament got underway this week after two years of cancellations due to COVID. The Decatur boys opened its two-game Governor’s Challenge slate with a 71-54 loss to Dover. The Seahawks will face another tough Delaware team, Seaford, on Friday evening at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center. With the loss in the opener on Monday, the Decatur boys’ record on the early season now stands at 4-3.

