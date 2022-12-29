BERLIN– The town will showcase its variety of dining establishments next month with Berlin Restaurant Week.

The town will host restaurant week Jan. 9-15. Restaurants will offer specials and customers who dine at a participating eatery three times can enter to win a prize.

“We have become a culinary destination and restaurant week offers you the chance to be able to enjoy all the best local flavors of Berlin,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director.

Berlin Restaurant Week was established in 2016, when Bunting Realty’s Cam Bunting put forth the idea of highlighting the town’s array of restaurants during what is typically a slower business season. The event has been held ever since, attracting both residents and visitors to Berlin eateries. For this year’s restaurant week, which runs from Jan. 9-15, customers are encouraged to dine three times for a chance to win a prize consisting of restaurant gift cards as well as $100. Diners can pick up an entry card at the welcome center, dine at three different participating restaurants and get their card stamped. Once customers have their card stamped three times, they can drop it in the entry box in the foyer of the welcome center. There will be a random drawing for the winner once the week is over.

Most participating restaurants will be offering specials or discounts during the week. At Jun & Juice, for example, there will be a special for customers ordering two or more juices. The relatively new shop will also offer a free topping on yogurt bowls.

“We are so excited to participate in our first Berlin Restaurant Week,” said Jun & Juice’s Megan Hines. “It’s a great way for people to check out the specials and hopefully try new spots.”

Laura Stearns, general manager at the Atlantic Hotel, says she believes restaurant week brings new people to town and also encourages locals to eat out.

“I do think it generates business in town,” she said. “If the restaurants are going to offer special people will come and shop while they’re here.”

The Atlantic Hotel will be offering fish and chips with a free dessert during restaurant week.

“Fish and chips is one of our most popular dishes,” Stearns said. “It’s really good, served with hand cut island fries and cole slaw. We’re offering it with a free dessert so we can highlight our new pastry chef, Christina Hurley.”

Businesses participating in Berlin Restaurant Week this year include: 410 Social, Atlantic Hotel Bistro Bar, Baked Dessert Café, Blacksmith Restaurant, boxcar on main, Burley Café, Burn Brick Oven Pizza, Gilbert’s Provisions, Jun & Juice, On What Grounds?, Pop’s Kitchen, Rayne’s Reef, The Globe Gastro Theatre and The Sterling Tavern. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.