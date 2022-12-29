Former Stephen Decatur standout Nadia Bullock is off to a fast start as a freshman at Salisbury University. Pictured above, Bullock drives to the basket in a recent game. Photo courtesy of SU Athletics

The following is the latest installment in an occasional series about the progress of local student-athletes who have gone on to succeed at the next level in their college careers.

BERLIN- Former Stephen Decatur girls’ varsity basketball standout Nadia Bullock is excelling in her freshman year at Salisbury University.

Bullock, a former All-Bayside South Player of the Year recipient at Decatur led the Seahawks to the state regional semifinals as a senior last year. At Salisbury University, Bullock is averaging nearly 10 points per game as a freshman and has led the Gulls in scoring in three of its eight first games of the year.