WPS Holds Annual Holiday Performance

Students, families and students of the Lower School enjoyed kicking off the holiday season with a beloved Worcester Preparatory School tradition, the annual Holiday Performance, directed, choreographed and written by Lower School Music Director Joanie Brittingham. Left, pictured from left, are fifth grade students Sadie Kremer, Elena Kappes, Vivi Grinestaff, Keller Hoch, Taj Sands and Lea Jaoude. Below are pre-kindergarten students, from left, Matias Escamilla-Aliullov, Tuck Padgett, Paislynn Hutchins, Skylar Marsh, Will Rafinski and Harper Hunt.

