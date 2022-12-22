BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team swept a dual meet last week, beating Cambridge-South Dorcester, 77-0 and Kent County 66-6 to remain unbeaten on the season.

Against Cambridge-South Dorchester, Juan Hinojosa beat E’Jabrion Manokey at 113, Aaron August beat DeOntie Haigler at 126, Logan Intrieri beat George Spry at 138, and Alex Reihl beat Jamal Wallace at 145. Amarian Manuel beat Jasiy Molock at 152. The Seahawks won most of the middle weight classes by forfeit. Kole Kohut beat Jai’Tyrese Brown at 220 and Chris Cherry beat Nate Knor-Schum at 285.

Against Kent County, August beat Noah Iacona at 126, Logan Intrieri beat Brady Sutton at 138, and Manuel beat Nick Price at 152. Parker Intrieri beat Dylan Schauber at 195, Nate McDaniel beat Kamryn Greene at 220 and Chris Cherry beat Anthony Wilson at 285.

The Seahawks will compete in the Damascus Holiday Wrestling Tournament next Tuesday and Wednesday against some of the top programs in the area.