BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team won two games last week to improve to 4-3 on the season.

Last Tuesday, the Mallards beat Arcadia, 33-23, at home. Worcester got out to an early lead and played Arcadia about even the rest of the game on its way to the 33-23 win on a low-scoring contest. Caitlyn Hoen led Worcester with eight points and 10 rebounds. Esther Mehilli scored nine points, while Sydney Mize and Anne Carter scored six each.

The Worcester girls were back in action last Thursday and cruised past Salisbury Christian, 34-10. The Mallards led 22-6 at the half and never looked back. Hoen led the way with eight points and eight rebounds, while Mehilli, Carter and Lilly Phillips each scored six points. The Mallards now have a 4-3 record heading into the holiday break.