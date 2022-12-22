SALISBURY – Community members are invited to provide their input on two draft school calendars.

The Wicomico County Board of Education voted unanimously this month to approve the first reading of the pre-Labor Day and post-Labor Day school calendars for 2023-2024. Kim Miles, assistant superintendent for student and family services, noted that while both versions were similar, they proposed different start dates, end dates and professional days.

“With your approval today, we’ll be able to post these calendars in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole along with a survey …,” she told the board. “And it will be posted on the website, wcboe.org, through Jan. 4.”

In the pre-Labor Day calendar, the academic year would begin on Aug. 28 and end on June 12. It also proposes a spring break from March 27-April 1 and three professional days in which students will be off.

In the post-Labor Day calendar, the academic year would begin Sept. 5 and end on June 13. Spring break would run from March 28-April 1, and three professional days will be considered early dismissal days for students.

“The Thanksgiving and winter breaks are the same on both drafts,” Miles added.

Miles told board members this week both calendars would be posted on the school system’s website. An accompanying survey will ask respondents their preferred calendar choice.

“It’s open for all persons to respond,” she said.

When asked if there was an option for those without computers to respond to the survey, Miles encouraged those individuals to contact her directly. She added that families will be sent message reminders in the coming days.

Board member Allen Brown questioned if the calendars included inclement weather days.

“In years past, we added additional days for inclement weather,” he said. “I don’t see it in this calendar.”

Miles noted that the school calendar is required to include three inclement weather days. Miles added that the school board had also approved an instruction plan earlier this year that would allow for virtual learning on inclement weather days.

“We do have an allowance for a number of days of virtual learning, with a limited number of asynchronous days …,” she said. “We will stay in accordance with the plan that was approved by the board and submitted to the state.”

Miles told board members survey responses would be presented to the board after Jan. 4.