BERLIN – Stephen Decatur High School’s stadium could have a new scoreboard by next fall.

On Tuesday, Stephen Decatur Principal Tom Sites outlined plans to seek community sponsors to fund the purchase of a new scoreboard.

“I’d love to have it ready to go for the fall sports season,” Sites said.

Sites approached the Worcester County Board of Education this week to discuss the need to replace the aging scoreboard at the school’s stadium. He said the stadium was a focal point for the community as countless residents attended games to watch the Seahawks. He said the current scoreboard was at least 18 years old.

“It’s older than 18,” interjected Superintendent Lou Taylor, a former Stephen Decatur principal.

Sites agreed and said it was in need of repair.

“I’m here to let you know Stephen Decatur High School is moving forward to obtain private community funding to purchase a new Daktronics LED scoreboard,” he said.

According to Sites, four anchor sponsors will fund the purchase of the new scoreboard. Currently, the school’s scoreboard is sponsored by Coca-Cola. He stressed that the school would not be seeking funding from the county or the school system for the new scoreboard.

“This new scoreboard will be fully funded by four anchor sponsors on display as well as a scrolling bar,” he said.

Sites said he’d explored Daktronics scoreboards and was impressed by the technology.

“This new scoreboard will enhance the experience in our stadium for our athletes as well as our spectators,” he said. “The technology included in this scoreboard is truly incredible and everyone will benefit from this enhanced visual display.”

Taylor thanked Sites for seeking sponsors for the purchase.

“It’s very difficult during budget time to ask our local government for those types of items,” he said. “I want to thank you for going out and seeking help in the community and seeking donations to make this happen.”

Sites said the new scoreboard would be used for games but could also share information about various school programs, such as announcements about children’s theater or upcoming academic events.

“We’re really excited about what it will do for everybody,” he said.

Taylor agreed and said he’d seen a similar scoreboard in Wicomico County that provided an enhanced experience during sporting events.

“It will be a nice addition to our already beautiful stadium,” Sites said.

Sites will approve the advertising sponsors before forwarding them to Taylor and the school board for review.